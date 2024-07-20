The Right Way To Air Fry Hot Pockets For Crispy, Gooey Results
Hot Pockets are easy meals that have stood the test of time. Whether it's a nostalgic snack from your childhood or a way for you to grab a quick meal as an adult, it's hard to deny its cheesy, crunchy goodness. Although the microwave method is the more traditional method for cooking a Hot Pocket (since they've been around much longer than air fryers), the brand doesn't want you to sleep on its air fryer method, either.
An air fryer heats food by circulating hot air, giving it a crispy exterior and perfectly-cooked interior — which is everyone's dream texture for this snack. Hot Pockets come with that well-known microwave sleeve that is supposed to help give it a crunch, but it never comes out with quite the bite it's supposed to when microwaved. For true crisp, pop it in the air fryer, but do not use the crisping sleeve. Instead, let the Hot Pocket cook on its own for between 10 and 15 minutes, then you're left with a crispy exterior and a gooey, delicious interior.
How to properly air fry a Hot Pocket
Not all air fryers are created. According to the Hot Pocket website, the exact recommended cook time is 13 minutes, but since air fryers vary, you might have to do a little trial and error here. Heat the air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit; if it's your first time using the air fryer method, check the Hot Pocket after about 10 minutes and continue cooking as needed. While you can't use the crisping sleeve in the air fryer, you can save the sleeve as a holder for eating the Hot Pocket to help keep your hands from burning.
If the Hot Pocket has any holes, it will be easy for the cheese to melt out. The dough can sometimes separate as it cooks, so do not cook it for more than the recommended 13 minutes without checking it at least once. If you're cooking two at a time, they'll need around 15 minutes; make sure not to let them touch while cooking, as overcrowding is a big air fryer mistake due to heat circulation. Once the Hot Pocket is to your desired crispness, be careful when eating it; poke a few holes in it and let it cool for a few minutes to ensure you don't burn your mouth.