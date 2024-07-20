The Right Way To Air Fry Hot Pockets For Crispy, Gooey Results

Not all air fryers are created. According to the Hot Pocket website, the exact recommended cook time is 13 minutes, but since air fryers vary, you might have to do a little trial and error here. Heat the air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit; if it's your first time using the air fryer method, check the Hot Pocket after about 10 minutes and continue cooking as needed. While you can't use the crisping sleeve in the air fryer, you can save the sleeve as a holder for eating the Hot Pocket to help keep your hands from burning.

If the Hot Pocket has any holes, it will be easy for the cheese to melt out. The dough can sometimes separate as it cooks, so do not cook it for more than the recommended 13 minutes without checking it at least once. If you're cooking two at a time, they'll need around 15 minutes; make sure not to let them touch while cooking, as overcrowding is a big air fryer mistake due to heat circulation. Once the Hot Pocket is to your desired crispness, be careful when eating it; poke a few holes in it and let it cool for a few minutes to ensure you don't burn your mouth.