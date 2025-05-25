The Peanut Butter Mistake That Can Instantly Ruin Your Ganache

People who love peanut butter will put it in practically anything, and diehard fans know that there's nothing better than the natural stuff when it comes to your morning toast or a post-workout smoothie. However, if you are in the business of making desserts with peanut butter, the one mistake you never want to make is swapping shelf-stable brands for the natural variety.

Cakes, pies, cupcakes, and macaroons all level up significantly with the addition of ganache, and peanut butter ganache in particular adds a rich, robust flavor that make desserts memorable. So why is shelf-stable peanut butter considered the go to for ganache? Ever noticed how when a bottle of natural peanut butter is left to sit, the oil will separate, requiring a strong stir to make the butter consistent before using? Shelf-stable peanut butter on the other hand, maintains its consistency, making it a much better choice for baking. The last thing you want after spending hours making a perfect cake is to find the ganache-filled layers losing form and leaking out the sides of your creation.