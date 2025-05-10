The Tool Bakers Should Skip Using When Making Peanut Butter Desserts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though its invention by George Washington Carver is one of many myths about peanut butter still popular today, the enduring popularity of this protein-rich toast topping is no tall tale. While modern North Americans are obsessed with the stuff, its earliest precursors originated among the Inca and Aztec peoples indigenous to Mexico and various parts of South America. However, whether hand-ground using traditional tools or scooped from a jar, the one thing that's always remained true about peanut butter (other than its deliciousness) is its sticky texture.

Despite containing high amounts of natural oil, peanut butter is the bane of many bakers' existences, as it's notoriously difficult to measure. Whether you turn to tools specific to measuring liquids or dry ingredients, peanut butter has a tendency to take up residence in those tools and stay there until dislodged using a spoon or rubber spatula. Not only is this frustrating, it can also result in an inaccurate measurement if too much of the peanut butter gets left behind.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to accurately measure this sticky ingredient that lets you skip the measuring cups and helps ensure your bakery-style peanut butter cookies bake up perfectly. All you have to do is weigh it. Just plop a bowl on top of your favorite food scale, subtract the weight of the bowl, and plop peanut butter into it until you reach the desired volume — scooping it from the bowl is faster and easier than digging it out of a narrow cup.