Is Natural Peanut Butter Considered Processed Food?

Be it GMO, keto, or paleo, there are a slew of buzzwords that inform the sometimes spicy and controversial discourse on food and nutrition. Although food labels help us make educated decisions for our dietary well-being, certain terms and phrases that frame food-forward conversations are easily misconstrued and misunderstood. "Processed" food, for example, often touts a dangerous connotation, but not all processed food is bad. In fact, processing food is an essential and foundational part of cooking and baking. Natural peanut butter, for example, is a nutrient-dense spread rich in healthy fats, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals — but it's also a processed food.

Processed food refers to any whole ingredient that has been altered or transformed from its original state for convenience, flavor, texture, or preservation enhancements. The best and worst natural peanut butters all start with whole peanuts alike — an unprocessed food. The process begins with roasting the nuts to unlock a caramelized flavor and continues as they are ground into a smooth and creamy texture. That bread you smother it on? Also processed. The jam you combine it with? That's processed too. Unless you are eating exclusively whole foods that have not been sliced, diced, cooked, roasted, or blended, then you are likely eating processed food every day without even realizing it. Peanut butter is a powerhouse ingredient that can jazz up a million and one different recipes, both sweet and savory (trust us, it belongs on salmon), so don't get caught buying into its myths. Just because natural peanut butter is technically a processed food, doesn't mean it needs to be banished to your no-buy list.