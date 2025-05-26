Capercaillie, golden eagles, Scottish wildcats, deer, and grouse roam the purple-hued moorlands of Balmoral Estate — the Scottish home of the Royal family since 1852. Look down and you'll find salmon prancing in the arctic rivers, look up to spot red squirrels mischievously scurrying through the treetops. Queen Elizabeth II spent most summers at the Highland castle in Aberdeenshire. It's where Philip proposed, and then where the loved-up duo honeymooned, so it's no wonder her majesty found the 50,000 acres of lush countryside a sanctuary she looked forward to visiting very much — along with her corgis.

According to Darren McGrady, who served as the late monarch's personal chef, she also liked dishes that incorporated Scotland's indigenous produce (via Business Insider). McGrady, who would take her grandkids on secret trips to McDonald's, said: "When she was up at Balmoral, she loved to eat local produce and would get excited about anything off the estate, the berries, the vegetables, or anything from the gardens. The deer, the salmon from the River Dee."

Balmoral Castle boasts its own gardens which grow a rainbow of organic veg, with blueberries found in greenhouses, and herbs in Prince Philip's personally-requested kitchen vegetable patch. No wonder the Queen, who championed sustainability and often turned her hand to gardening, enjoyed eating her way through the delicious vegetables from local fields.