The Reheating Mistake That Can Shatter Your Casserole Dishes

One of the great things about casseroles is how great they work as leftovers. You can easily store your casserole in the fridge and then put the dish into the oven when you're ready to reheat it and eat it again. The process is convenient and allows you to use fewer dishes. However, if you skip an important step in the reheating process, you could end up with a shattered glass dish and ruined dinner plans.

The reheating mistake that many people make is taking their glassware out of the cool air of the refrigerator and placing it directly into a hot oven. They are later greeted with cracks in their favorite casserole dish, or worse, the sound of the dish shattering. The good news is that avoiding an explosion in your oven couldn't be easier. All you have to do is allow your glassware to reach room temperature before reheating your casserole.