The Prohibition-Era Rumor That Makes Some Mason Jars Worth Big Money
There are plenty of Mason jars still around from Prohibition, displayed in shabby chic and rustic kitchens. They're collected from flea markets and antique dealers in shades of green, amber, clear, and aqua, and a standard jar from the 1920s is usually worth between $8 and $12. But there are vintage Ball Mason jars that are worth way more than a couple of Starbucks cortados. Ball Mason jars stamped with the number 13 on the bottom can be worth $250 or more, especially if the jar dates back to Prohibition or earlier.
Bootleggers in 1920s America used Mason jars to bottle their illegal alcohol for sale. Rumor has it, bootleggers smashed every number 13 Ball Mason jar to avoid tainting their moonshine with bad luck. While people during Prohibition may have pushed the envelope with illegal alcohol, new haircuts, and higher hem lengths, they were still deeply committed to their core beliefs — including superstitions such as avoiding the number 13. Number 13 Ball Mason jars are rare, so the story goes, and that's why they sell for such a high price. But is there any truth to this story, or is it just a very old, very effective sales pitch?
An old story has made number 13 Ball Mason jars a valuable collectors item
Some vintage jar collectors don't buy the rumor that Prohibition bootleggers destroyed most of the number 13 Ball Mason jars, whether it was due to superstition or any other reason. That's because number 13 Ball Mason jars might not be quite as rare as they're made out to be. In fact, you can find lists of them for sale on eBay, and there are even number 13 lids sold with the same story in the sales pitch. Skeptics say the rumor is just that: A creative sales pitch spun by some antique dealer years ago that caught hold.
The truth about the number 13 Ball Mason jar might never be clear. It's not even clear where the rumor started, or when. But if you have one, you probably shouldn't use it to store your leftover wine or turn it into a soap dispenser. Do a little research — depending on the condition and color of your number 13 Ball Mason jar, you could be sitting on something valuable.