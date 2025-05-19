The Prohibition-Era Rumor That Makes Some Mason Jars Worth Big Money

There are plenty of Mason jars still around from Prohibition, displayed in shabby chic and rustic kitchens. They're collected from flea markets and antique dealers in shades of green, amber, clear, and aqua, and a standard jar from the 1920s is usually worth between $8 and $12. But there are vintage Ball Mason jars that are worth way more than a couple of Starbucks cortados. Ball Mason jars stamped with the number 13 on the bottom can be worth $250 or more, especially if the jar dates back to Prohibition or earlier.

Bootleggers in 1920s America used Mason jars to bottle their illegal alcohol for sale. Rumor has it, bootleggers smashed every number 13 Ball Mason jar to avoid tainting their moonshine with bad luck. While people during Prohibition may have pushed the envelope with illegal alcohol, new haircuts, and higher hem lengths, they were still deeply committed to their core beliefs — including superstitions such as avoiding the number 13. Number 13 Ball Mason jars are rare, so the story goes, and that's why they sell for such a high price. But is there any truth to this story, or is it just a very old, very effective sales pitch?