Before Serving That Store-Bought Quiche, Add Just One Thing

Quiche is such a pleasure to eat, its soft, delicate crust and rich filling melting in your mouth. Buying a store-bought variety makes it so easy to serve this treat — you just need to heat it up in the oven. If it's been in the refrigerator, heat your quiche in a foil pan at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes, or following each specific brand's instructions, until the center reaches a comfortable serving temperature of about 165 degrees Fahrenheit. If you'd enjoy adding a little boost to the taste, and you're ready to add an extra step after heating it, you'll be happily surprised by a flavorful result.

There are numerous ways to dress up your quiche. After heating it in the oven on a baking sheet, add a meltable cheese topping and pop it under the broiler for a few minutes for an extra kick. Use small slices of these cheeses from the block, evenly distributed over the top of the quiche, so they melt well and become soft and creamy.

Melted cheddar cheese is an all time favorite for many, and for cooking, sharp cheddar is the way to go. It adds a creamy texture that pairs well with a variety of flavors, so you can add it to a broccoli cheddar quiche, quiche Lorraine, or other quiche dish. Another great topping to add is Gruyère cheese for its nuttiness, especially over quiche Lorraine to kick up the cheese flavor. You can also top your store-bought quiche with Gouda, which imbues it with a sweet, nutty, caramel note.