How To Hack A Mini Bacon Cheeseburger From Texas Roadhouse's Kids Menu

Texas Roadhouse is known for its affordable, good-quality steaks, but that's not the only type of meat it serves. The chain also offers ribs, burgers, and chicken. If you want something smaller, you can try ordering from the kids menu — though, whether or not the restaurant abides by the age limit varies by location.

Next time you're craving a cheeseburger, order the kids' cheeseburger sliders. If you want a little extra flavor, turn it into a bacon cheeseburger by ordering the right side dish. Plus, the menu falls in the top half of Chowhound's best restaurant kids menu ranking, so the cheeseburgers are probably pretty good. The kids meal comes with one side, and if you order the baked potato, you can get it with a side of bacon bits. From there, add the bacon bits to the mini cheeseburgers, and there you have it: Bacon cheeseburger sliders.