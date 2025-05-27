Does Cracker Barrel Offer Any Senior Discounts?

Since Cracker Barrel opened its first location in 1969, the restaurant chain has provided classic Southern plates and comfort food to weary travelers, senior citizens, and families just looking for a no-frills breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Today, Cracker Barrel operates nearly 660 restaurants in 44 states and serves approximately 230 million guests every year who are more than happy to wander through the restaurant's iconic gift shop while waiting for a table.

However, the chain hasn't gone without a few financial bumps and bruises over that time. Much like other restaurants, Cracker Barrel suffered a significant sales dip following the Covid pandemic. But while some chains have been able to bounce back, Cracker Barrel is still struggling overall. CEO Julie Felss Masino admitted to CNN that "the way we communicate, the things on the menu, the way the stores look and feel... all of these things came up time and time again in our research as opportunities for us to really regain relevancy."

Part of that relevancy is regaining its previously loyal customer base — senior citizens — who haven't returned to the restaurant chain in the same numbers since the pandemic. That strategy apparently doesn't involve any type of senior discount, unfortunately. That said, the company has developed a different strategy that's no stranger to seniors: the classic early bird special.