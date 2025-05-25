This 1-Ingredient Dairy-Free Chocolate Mousse Is Too Easy Not To Try

Chocolate mousse is one of those ubiquitous desserts that's equally at home in a French fine dining restaurant or a fast food joint. The ingredients and process of making it are simple, which gives it this versatility, but getting it right can be difficult. An authentic chocolate mousse uses cream, butter, eggs, and a good amount of effort and finesse to get just right. Which is all the more reason why a dairy-free one-ingredient version of the fluffy, decadent dessert sounds almost too good to be true. However, some good quality dairy-free chocolate mixed with water and air — the air is crucial — can result in mousse that checks all the right boxes: Fluffy, creamy, and intensely chocolatey. Those squeamish about raw eggs in the traditional recipe can rest easy, too.

The simplest version requires 1 cup of chocolate chips and 2 cups of water. Simply blend at high speed for two minutes till it forms a homogenous mixture, transfer to single-serve ramekins, and chill overnight in the fridge. While chocolate and water shoudn't mix when you're melting chocolate, blending them together forms a frothy mixture that, when solidified, is an intensely flavored mousse. Make sure the mixture is bubbly when it's put in the fridge, since that signifies there is air mixed in, which is crucial for a light texture. Use high-quality chocolate, too, since its higher proportion of cocoa and cocoa butter results in a better mousse while chocolate with more fillers doesn't give you the same rich texture and flavor.