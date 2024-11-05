Why You Should Avoid Adding Water While Melting Your Chocolate

Silky liquid chocolate is essential for dipping, decorating, and drizzling. Melted chocolate is crucial for merry celebrations and amorous declarations. Festive peppermint bark and charming chocolate-covered strawberries can't be prepared without it. Melting chocolate seems simple, but it's actually a delicate practice. Overheated chocolate can become stubborn and unspreadable, but chocolate that has come in contact with liquid can have the same effect. For smooth, velvety chocolate avoid introducing it to water.

You may be tempted to add a splash of water to melting chocolate in an attempt to achieve a liquidy texture. However, adding water will lead the chocolate to seize. Seizing occurs when moisture causes the sugar and cocoa particles to bind, making the chocolate stiffen. Seized chocolate becomes thick and grainy and is almost impossible to spread or pour. Seized chocolate can be saved with a couple of quick tricks, though it can't completely be restored to its fluid, candy factory-worthy form.