The 4-Ingredient Cold Foam That Makes Bananas The Star

While milk has been a popular coffee complement since the late 1600s, the foamed milk added to espresso beverages is a more recent discovery. The Italian cappuccino grew in popularity after its invention in the 1920s, and the latte we know today gained traction in the 1980s. Capitalizing on this thirst for froth is an even more modern trend: cold foam.

Both corporations and your friendly neighborhood baristas constantly push the bounds of what's possible with coffee, experimenting with new flavors and textures. Cold foam is just one example. On the flavor front, the banana's metaphorical star may be on the rise. Tim Hortons offers a Banoffee French Vanilla Latte, and many specialty drink menus now feature a bananas foster latte – the most indulgent of which are garnished with caramelized banana slices. If you were on TikTok in spring 2023, you may have seen the viral banana iced coffee – a quick blend of frozen bananas and cold coffee perfect for jumpstarting a busy day.

So, why not combine a trendy texture with this novel flavor combo? Making your own cold foam is simpler than you may think, as evidenced by coffee influencer Ethan Rode's four-ingredient TikTok recipe for banana sweet cream cold foam. Start by mashing three banana slices and a tablespoon of brown sugar in a pitcher until you achieve a soupy consistency. Top that with 1 tablespoon of whole milk, 3 tablespoons of cream, and whip it up with a milk frother before pouring it over your coffee.