Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Restaurants In Italy

If you've watched any food-related television program in the last 20 years, you've likely seen the talents of chef, author, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning personality Giada de Laurentiis. The impressive Italian-American entrepreneur has appeared on both her own shows, such as "Giada At Home 2.0," "Giada Entertains," and "Giada in Italy," along with multiple appearances on "The Drew Barrymore Show," "Today," and "Beat Bobby Flay." She also has published nine cookbooks, has a line of personalized food-related products, and launched her own lifestyle platform, Giadzy.com, in 2017 with more videos, recommendations, and recipes.

She is, undeniably, an expert at this stage about all things Italian (and thinks people should use this ingredient more often), having covered the entire country in her travels, and eating everything along the way. While our own adventures are nowhere near as comprehensive as de Laurentiis, we have also been to Milan, Rome, Sicily, and Tuscany. We can easily say that there is no shortage of incredible dining options, so having some guidance on must-try dining spots is helpful. While de Laurentiis has a multitude of suggestions, we've pulled out a few here that seem to be her top picks, which also have been mentioned by other travelers. The good news is that if you don't have time to visit all of these in one trip, you have an excuse to go back — pronto.