Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Restaurants In Italy
If you've watched any food-related television program in the last 20 years, you've likely seen the talents of chef, author, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning personality Giada de Laurentiis. The impressive Italian-American entrepreneur has appeared on both her own shows, such as "Giada At Home 2.0," "Giada Entertains," and "Giada in Italy," along with multiple appearances on "The Drew Barrymore Show," "Today," and "Beat Bobby Flay." She also has published nine cookbooks, has a line of personalized food-related products, and launched her own lifestyle platform, Giadzy.com, in 2017 with more videos, recommendations, and recipes.
She is, undeniably, an expert at this stage about all things Italian (and thinks people should use this ingredient more often), having covered the entire country in her travels, and eating everything along the way. While our own adventures are nowhere near as comprehensive as de Laurentiis, we have also been to Milan, Rome, Sicily, and Tuscany. We can easily say that there is no shortage of incredible dining options, so having some guidance on must-try dining spots is helpful. While de Laurentiis has a multitude of suggestions, we've pulled out a few here that seem to be her top picks, which also have been mentioned by other travelers. The good news is that if you don't have time to visit all of these in one trip, you have an excuse to go back — pronto.
4 Leoni (Florence)
We're going to talk a lot about pasta on this list — and if Giada de Laurentiis calls something out as particularly special, you know it's worth trying. In a video she made for Giadzy, de Laurentiis calls 4 Leoni her favorite restaurant in Florence, which is a strong statement. It's relatively easy to find, as it's been located in the center of Florence for 30 years, with seating both indoors and outdoors in a courtyard, and lots of exposed brick. While 4 Leoni says its menu fluctuates based on the season and availability, de Laurentiis particularly mentions the pear and gorgonzola ravioli, which she calls "extraordinary, out of this world delicious."
The full name of the dish in Italian is "fiocchetti di pera in salsa di taleggio e asparagi," which roughly means "bow pasta with pears and cheese in asparagus sauce." It's a Florence specialty, although possible to recreate at home, if you're feeling particularly ambitious — de Laurentiis herself has craved it so often she created her own recipe. And, finally, if you're still hungry after your 4 Leoni experience, de Laurentiis also mentions that across the courtyard is a gelateria, so check it out to complete your Italian dining experience.
10 Corso Como (Milan)
We can happily report that we've been to 10 Corso Como in Milan — and it's no surprise that it's landed on Giada de Laurentiis' favorites list. For starters, the concept is a combination high end boutique, gallery, and restaurant, where you can do some Italian goods shopping and art browsing on your lunch break. In fact, we went to 10 Corso Como on a long layover in Milan — its reputation is just that good.
The ivy-covered facade welcomes you in, and there is greenery throughout the building, including the cute courtyard where food and drinks are served. You can decide to browse before or after your meal, but there's plenty to look at. We enjoyed the "Acciuga del mar Cantabrico, pane tostato e burro della Normandia aromatizzato al rosmarino" which is essentially anchovies with fresh bread and butter. We also, of course, had both a glass of rosé and an espresso to balance out our jet lag. In de Laurentiis' Giadzy Guide to Milan, she mentions 10 Corso Como as a "perfect encapsulation of Milan's fashionable spirit," and we couldn't agree more.
Altatto Bistrot (Milan)
Another of Giada de Laurentiis' favorite restaurants in Milan is Altatto Bistrot. If you're a vegetarian, or just love vegetables, this dining experience is for you. The acclaimed restaurant is housed in a former bakery, and was started by three female chefs (Sara Nicolosi, Cinzia De Lauri and Giulia Scialanga), who met at Milanese vegetarian restaurant, the Michelin-starred Joia.
Utilizing an exclusively plant-based menu, Altatto has achieved an impressive Michelin Guide recommendation. According to the website, "the love for nature and for small producers" is what guides the work. The establishment is located in a historic part of Milan, known for the local artisans who work there, and the restaurant is designed to celebrate natural elements, incorporating natural stone tables. It also has a courtyard to discover, if you prefer your veggies al fresco. Mentioned by de Laurentiis are tempura-fried local mushrooms and grilled artichokes, along with homemade bread.
Ambasciata d'Abruzzo (Rome)
Popping over to Rome takes us to Ambasciata d'Abruzzo in the more upscale Parioli district. This restaurant has been family-owned since the 1960s and features both an a la carte and tasting menu.
You can order delicious dishes to start, such as a traditional Italian artichoke salad with 30-year aged Parmigiano Reggiano cheese flakes, 20-year aged Parma ham with Buffalo mozzarella, and sautéed clams, before moving on to pastas like spaghetti carbonara, fettuccine pasta with lamb or wild boar ragu, and tagliolini pasta with lemon, saffron, and cream sauce. Don't forget your second course — there's much on offer from roasted suckling pig to sweet and sour wild board. However, Giada de Laurentiis recommends "any of the lamb dishes," noting you particularly need to try the arrosticini, which is a grilled meat skewer also often used as street-food. One user on Tripadvisor reviewed the restaurant as "probably one of the best dinners in our life," so it's not just de Laurentiis who is vouching for its authenticity and excellence.
Antica Osteria Brunetti (Rome)
Here's another Rome favorite from Giada de Laurentiis, located off the Piazza del Popolo, and tucked away on a side street. This spot would be great for when you're looking for a more casual lunch or relaxed dinner option. She mentions the "handmade stuffed pastas," on a rotating daily menu posted on a chalkboard that also features seasonal vegetables. However, she also calls out the aesthetics, as all of the dishes are served on hand-painted ceramic dishes.
Recent dishes that have appeared on the menu include a double butter and crispy sage ravioli, lasagna with garden vegetables and basil pesto, and a green pepper and mustard flavored loin. The reviews from other patrons are glowing. Alex Chen, writing their on Google review called it "The best meal we had in Rome, hands down!" A user on Tripadvisor describes Antica Osteria Brunetti as "stratospheric cuisine," and "a real hymn to quality meat and Roman culinary wisdom." Another said, "Perfect, definitely go!"
Antica Pesa (Rome)
Yet another restaurant to try in Rome (there are so many!) is Antica Pesa, which has been owned and operated by the Panella family since 1922 and was recently recognized both in the 2025 Michelin Guide and the 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards. Giada de Laurentiis mentions that it's both a celebrity favorite, and a great selection for a romantic night out, given the warmly-lit open-air garden.
Some highlights on this expansive menu include a purple prawn carpaccio with sheep's ricotta, mullet bottarga, and fresh vegetables, a traditional carbonara with spaghetti, pecorino Romano, guanciale, eggs, and black pepper, and a smoked guinea fowl with wild shishito peppers and a bell pepper reduction.
If you're anxious to try Antica Pesa and happen to live in New York, you're in luck — an outpost has existed in Brooklyn since 2012. The owners say they were drawn to Williamsburg because the neighborhood "is located on the other side of a river which faces the heart of the city, just like Trastevere, the neighborhood of their restaurants' original location."
Bice (Milan)
Giada de Laurentiis calls Bice one of her two favorite places to eat in Milan, due to its take on Risotto alla Milanese, which is a risotto with a yellow coloring from saffron. According to de Laurentiis, Bice has "one of the best [risotto alla Milanese] I've ever had." She also mentions the Cotoletta alla Milanese, which is a paper thin veal that's pan fried. Giada de Laurentiis calls it "out of this world."
But in addition to the food, there's another reason that Bice is notable. Goop points out that during Milan Fashion Week in September, this is the place to see and be seen in the industry. It is located near Via Montenapoleone, which is one of the most famous streets in Milan for luxury brands, similar to New York's Fifth Avenue. CBS reported it was recently named "the world's most upscale shopping street," due to brands such as Fendi, Prada, and Tiffany & Co. So after your shopping fix, make sure to refuel on risotto at Bice.
Cibrèo Teatro del Sale (Florence)
We must admit, we were excited when we spied this unique restaurant on Giada de Laurentiis' Giadzy recommended list for Florence. Not because we've been there, but because we're a theatre girl at heart. Cibrèo Teatro del Sale is ,yes, a restaurant, but it's also a members-only theatre club. It was started by husband and wife team Maria Cassi, artistic director and actress, and Florentine chef Fabio Picchi. However, Giulio Picchi, now manages in place of his father, who passed away in 2022.
Although when you hear "members-only," you might think it's out of your price range or impossible to get into, but the pricing is quite reasonable, averaging around €10 for membership and an a la carte price in the evenings. Cibrèo allows anyone, including foreigners and locals, to apply for entry, where then you can enjoy music, dance, or theater with your buffet-style meal for dinner, or "brunchone" on the weekends. Almost 250 acts are presented annually, so there's something for everyone.
Coco Loco (Naples)
Heading for the moment to Southern Italy takes to Coco Loco, in Naples. Let's address the pizza-shaped elephant in the room: yes, Naples is known for its pies. However, as Giada de Laurentiis notes, when you're ready for a pizza break (how could that even be possible??), Coco Loco is your solution.
The restaurant itself is beautiful, with greenery hanging from the ceiling alongside lanterns, which complement the lush banquets and elegant bar. It has raw crudos and seafood plates, if your palate or your stomach is craving something from the sea. The menu also boasts caviar, oysters, and grilled razor clams, as well as a linguine with seafood and zucchini, a seafood carbonara with smoked paprika, and stewed octopus with mixed mushrooms. There is also an extensive wine list to wash it all down, with around 600 bottles to choose from. A Tripadvisor user exclaimed "everything was perfect and exquisite," and another described it as the "best restaurant in town."
Da Concettina ai Tre Santi (Naples)
Obviously we can't go much farther in Naples without talking about where to get one of those classic pizzas — and Da Concettina ai Tre Santi is the place to go, according to Giada de Laurentiis. Da Concettina is located on Via Arena alla Sanità, in a busy and bustling part of the city called Sanità. This Michelin Guide-recommended pizzeria has been run by the Oliva family since the 1950s, starting with the namesake Concettina herself deep frying her pizzas. Ciro Oliva is the current chef, with his parents Tonino and Anna still involved with the business, as well.
The Olivas invite visitors to experience the "Concettina Lifestyle," with the sounds of dough being pounded, the scent of aromatics like basil and oregano, and a glass of wine to top it off. There are many modern twists that Chef Ciro has implemented, including a pizza tasting menu and the de Laurentiis favorite ricotta stuffed crust and a lemon aperitif pizza. You'll be happy to know that the pizza that started it all, the Sott' e ngopp, is still available as a deep-fried Montanara with Casa Oliva sauce.
Da Giacomo (Milan)
We're back to Milan to talk about Giada de Laurentiis' other favorite restaurant for Risotto alla Milanese and Cotoletta alla Milanese — Da Giacomo. Da Giacomo was founded by Chef Giacomo Bulleri in 1958 but it moved to its present location in 1989 when Bulleri began his collaboration with architect Renzo Mongiardino to elevate the interior. Bulleri has since opened several other properties due to the success and name recognition of Da Giacomo.
What separates the risotto at Da Giacomo from Bice, as de Laurentiis explains it, is the Da Giacomo version is more of a Risotto al Salto, or "crispy rice pancake." You're still getting the saffron coloring and taste, but this version incorporates frying leftover risotto to make a flatter, crunchy version. It's a great solution for both chefs and home cooks who made too much the night before and want to repurpose the next day — or for anyone who enjoys that mix of textures. De Laurentiis calls Da Giacomo's risotto alla Milanese "fabulous."
Luciano Cucina Italiana (Rome)
Another Roman restaurant that is a favorite of Giada de Laurentiis is Luciano Cucina Italiana, located behind Campo de' Fiori, with seating both indoors and outdoors. She says that this restaurant has the "creamiest, dreamiest carbonara in Rome (and possibly all of Italy!)." The Michelin guide soundly agrees.
With Michelin-starred chef Luciano Monosilio at the helm, this establishment says that they want to combine fine dining with the experience of eating at a traditional trattoria, combining "the past and the future." To emphasize that point, it has recently added a modern cocktail bar in the basement.
In addition to the aforementioned carbonara, Monosilio's menu includes other classics like cacio e pepe and amatriciana, and a homemade dried wheat pasta or a bit of crunch. Not to worry if you're gluten free, as there are gluten-free pastas available, too. Luciano Cucina Italiana also boasts an exciting wine list, highlighting regional wineries. One section of the list, called "Women in Wine," specifically highlights female winemakers.
Nino (Rome)
After a long day of exploring in Rome, you're going to want a hearty, reliable meal. One final favorite Giada de Laurentiis spot to mention in this city is the over 90 years old Nino, and you may run into it if you're visiting the Spanish Steps. The restaurant is named after Gioacchino Guarnacci (Nino for short), born in Tuscany, who started the well-known establishment with his brother, Mario. Many years later, Nino's children Maria, Egidio, and Anna have been managing the restaurant since the early 1980s.
De Laurentiis says that it's been a "family favorite for generations," and also one of the best places in Rome for eggplant Parmigiana. However, there are several other Tuscan specialities available, including: ribollita (a black cabbage-based soup), Cervello Fritto o al Burro (fried or butter seasoned brains), and castagnaccio (a traditional Tuscan cake with pine nuts, walnuts, and rosemary).
Pizzeria Salvo (Naples)
We can't leave Naples behind without one more excellent pizza recommendation. Pizzeria Salvo is the brainchild of brothers Francesco and Salvatore Salvo who believe in traditional recipes, but want to elevate them to create a more elegant and contemporary dining experience.
Also mentioned in the Michelin Guide, Giada de Laurentiis calls Pizzeria Salvo out as her No. 1 choice for pizza fritta, or fried pizza. While most people might be more familiar with the classic thin crust Neapolitan pie, the calzone-like pizza fritta has been around as an affordable street food in Naples since World War II, when many ovens were lost in bombings. The fried pizza became "the pizza of the people," as it was the affordable way to enjoy something similar to the comforting and familiar pizza everyone missed. Although there has been a collective push towards healthier cooking techniques, the fried pizza is here to stay at Pizzeria Salvo.
Trattoria Cammillo (Florence)
Our final Giada de Laurentiis recommendation to highlight comes courtesy of Florence. De Laurentis filmed part of her "Giada in Italy" series nearby, which is how Trattoria Cammillo became "hands down her favorite restaurant in town."
Trattoria Cammillo has been around since 1945 in the Oltrarno district, with Chiara Masiero, the original owner's granddaughter, running the show. The restaurant has both traditional and interesting appetizers, from fried zucchini flowers and Tuscan prosciutto to house-made foie gras, created by Chiara herself. For pasta, there's a white fish ravioli in a saffron sauce, a tagliatelle with cream, prosciutto, and peas, and a fresh pappardelle pigeon ragù. In addition to the pastas, de Laurentiis also recommends the chicken curry and fritto misto. The restaurant is a hit with travelers, as well, with one Tripadvisor user exclaiming it as "the best meal I have ever had in Florence!" and a Google reviewer adding "there's a reason why it's the talk of the town."