Turn Canned Beans Into A Creamy Comfort Meal With The Perfect Cheese Pairing

Of course, since cheese and beans are the star of the show here, the type of cheese and beans you choose will have a notable impact on the final flavor of your dish. You can take a look at our list of the pros and cons of 12 melting cheeses to get an idea of what flavors and textures you want in your recipe. For example, provolone is easy to melt and find at your local grocery store, but Italian and American provolone cheeses have two totally distinct tastes and you may not like one but end up accidentally grabbing it. Muenster, on the other hand, is a young cheese with a mild enough flavor profile to be versatile, but a smell that some may not enjoy. Granted, you can't go wrong with cheddar, but part of the fun is trying out different combos of beans and cheese to find your personal winner.

You can also highlight your cheese choices even more with these ingredients that will take canned beans up a notch. We're talking bacon, pork fat, herbs, spices, and aromatics; these ingredients bring depth of flavor and complexity to a dish that might otherwise be a bit one-note. You could especially benefit from experimenting if your canned beans don't have any added flavors already, which means they'll likely be pretty plain on their own. Again, it's all about experimenting. To get you started, consider black beans with Monterey Jack cheese, seasoned with paprika, salt, and garlic. Switch around the ingredients to your heart's content and find that perfect, comforting, homey bowl of beans just for you.