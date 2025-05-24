Up Your Nugget Dipping Game At McDonald's By Combining 2 Classic Condiments

Dipping sauce is an essential part of enjoying chicken nuggets. You can stick with the usuals, such as ranch or honey mustard, but for a sweet, zesty twist, try pairing two classic condiments next time you stop in for an order of those silly-shaped McDonald's McNuggets: ketchup and honey. This blend results in a sweet-but-tangy flavor contrast, offering a nice balance with a little bite.

McNuggets weren't introduced to the mainstream McDonald's menu until 1983 — nearly 40 years after the chain got its start. But all these years later, people are still finding new ways to enjoy them. If you think the ketchup and honey combination sounds bizarre, just consider the role each flavor plays in other sauces. In honey mustard sauce, honey offers a sweet contrast to mustard's tang, while ketchup is the base of almost every barbecue sauce recipe. Let's not forget that iconic Chick-fil-A sauce is essentially just an easy blend of honey mustard and barbecue sauce. So, in a six-degrees-of-separation way, honey and ketchup were practically made for each other. McDonald's offers both of these sauces on the side, so simply ask for a packet of each, and blend them into the dipping sauce of your dreams.