Starbucks Once Had Secret Stores With Artisanal Cheese, Poetry Readings, And More
Starbucks locations can be found all over the world, on just about every corner in major cities. The largest coffee chain in the world, there's no denying that Starbucks is considered fast food. But in 2009, the Seattle-based company opened a few stores that were decidedly not fast food chains. These coffeehouses were made to look and feel like local independent coffee shops, with the coffee brewed in small batches and pastries coming from local bakeries. Devoid of any Starbucks branding, the only subtle sign of an association with the company was the "inspired by Starbucks" stenciling on the door. There were no green aprons or confusing Starbucks drink sizes. Reporting on these faux independent cafes in 2010, CNN gave them the name "stealth Starbucks" (via YouTube).
These low-key Starbucks stores, sans the ubiquitous Mermaid logo, began popping up in Seattle, New York City, and Austin, Texas. The second shop opened in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood was dubbed Roy Street Coffee & Tea (the first was 15th Avenue Coffee and Tea). The Tudor-style cafe not only offered coffee and tea but artisanal cheeses, wine, and beer. Additionally, these stores were known for hosting live music and poetry readings to foster a neighborhood hangout vibe.
The reason for Starbucks' stealth locations
Arthur Rubinfeld, Starbucks' former president of global development, told CNN's Patrick Oppmann that Starbucks was using the stores as "laboratories to test new ideas." Meanwhile, former senior vice president of global design at Starbucks, Tim Pfeiffer, said these faux indie coffeehouses were meant to be places locals would go to get that community feel (via the New York Times). The company even had its employees visiting local independent coffee shops to take notes for inspiration before opening their incognito locations. Seattle's Victrola Coffee Roasters was one of the coffeehouses where Starbucks employees turned up to do research. Owner Dan Ollis wasn't happy about it, telling the Chicago Tribune at the time, "The Goliath is coming at me under a new name."
One customer who visited the 15th Ave location was a fan of the anti-Starbucks atmosphere. "... I really liked the ambience, it's not as loud as most of your [other] Starbucks," they explained to CNN. One Seattle-based blogger, Starbucks Melody, shared that the store offered coffee tastings almost daily, tomato soup from Seattle chef Tom Douglas, and treats from Seattle bakery Essential Baking Company. She also reported there were comfy leather couches and antique lighting inspired by the fixtures at Starbucks' original store at 1912 Pike Place. All of the "stealth Starbucks" locations have since shuttered, with the Roy Street location lasting the longest (until April 2019).