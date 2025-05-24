Starbucks Once Had Secret Stores With Artisanal Cheese, Poetry Readings, And More

Starbucks locations can be found all over the world, on just about every corner in major cities. The largest coffee chain in the world, there's no denying that Starbucks is considered fast food. But in 2009, the Seattle-based company opened a few stores that were decidedly not fast food chains. These coffeehouses were made to look and feel like local independent coffee shops, with the coffee brewed in small batches and pastries coming from local bakeries. Devoid of any Starbucks branding, the only subtle sign of an association with the company was the "inspired by Starbucks" stenciling on the door. There were no green aprons or confusing Starbucks drink sizes. Reporting on these faux independent cafes in 2010, CNN gave them the name "stealth Starbucks" (via YouTube).

These low-key Starbucks stores, sans the ubiquitous Mermaid logo, began popping up in Seattle, New York City, and Austin, Texas. The second shop opened in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood was dubbed Roy Street Coffee & Tea (the first was 15th Avenue Coffee and Tea). The Tudor-style cafe not only offered coffee and tea but artisanal cheeses, wine, and beer. Additionally, these stores were known for hosting live music and poetry readings to foster a neighborhood hangout vibe.