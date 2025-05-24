The Devastating Fate Of McDonald's Floating Restaurant, The McBarge

Over the years, some locations of fast food giant McDonald's have taken on some very distinctive forms, far different from the chain's standard restaurant design. Some of the most interesting McDonald's include one in Sweden that guests can ski into and another resembling a UFO in Roswell, New Mexico. Perhaps the most unique was called "Friendship 500," better known as "McBarge."

Built for Expo 86, a World's Fair held in Vancouver, this floating McDonald's was both derided and celebrated. Open during the seven months of the international exposition, the 187-foot-long ship could support as many as 1,400 customers at once and set sales records for the time. While McDonald's planned to operate the location after Expo 86 closed, that didn't happen. McDonald's ended up moving the barge, then selling it. Over the years, there were various plans to turn the McBarge into a seafood restaurant and a museum, but today, it's slowly sinking in Fraser River near the city of Maple Ridge, British Columbia.