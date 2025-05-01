A Bowl Of Ice Is The Key To Simple, Unique Cake Decorations

When it comes to head-turning desserts, Food Network pastry chef Duff Goldman has some advice for making impressive decorations that can be whipped up in seconds. In a recent interview with Tasting Table, the TV star shared his go-to tip for making treats look far more complex than they actually are. "One of the best ones that people can do," he said, "is either melt chocolate or melt some sugar, color it, and then get a big stainless steel bowl and fill it with ice, and then pour the chocolate right onto the ice, and it makes these crazy shapes." While this seems like culinary magic, it's a dessert decorating tip you can easily try out yourself at home. Pouring warm melted chocolate over a bowl of ice causes it to quickly harden into spiky, abstract sculptures, solidified by the sudden temperature drop. These designs are perfect for crowning cakes, cookies, or cupcakes.

First, you'll need to melt your chocolate in a double boiler on your stovetop, then pour it into a piping bag (or zip-lock bag with a hole in it) and pipe it directly into a bowl filled with ice cubes. It's also possible to melt chocolate in the microwave. In this case, you'll have to take precautions to make sure it doesn't burn by heating it in short bursts at 50% power, stirring it every 15 seconds. You can also use a teaspoon to drizzle the mixture into the water, and if your shape doesn't turn out like you'd hoped, don't stress — simply try again.