What's A Food Hall And What Makes It Different From A Supermarket?

Food halls have been around for centuries, but have recently become a part of a rising trend of renovating old warehouses and buildings into community hubs with restaurants and bars. Innovating the once-popular food court model commonly seen in malls throughout America, these spaces feature local restaurants, breweries, and various artisans offering high-quality products, as opposed to forgotten mall food court restaurants. The classic Pike Place Market in Seattle and the more recent Shaver's Hall in New York City are perfect examples of this.

Supermarkets, on the other hand, provide consumers with a large self-service marketplace where they could buy their groceries and household goods. Originally named "groceterias" due to their cafeteria-style and self-service model, this new type of retailer boomed in popularity during the 1920s. Chain stores like Kroger were opening locations across the nation and taking over as the face of food markets due to cars, convenience, and lower prices. Since food halls began re-emerging, grocery stores have responded by integrating cafes and restaurants into their markets to ensure a well-rounded shopping experience.