The Secret To Overnight Cupcake Storage Is An Upside-Down Container

Cupcakes are as lovely a sweet treat as any, especially when it comes to convenience. The pre-portioned single servings of frosted cake are a staple dessert at bake sales and birthday parties. Clad in thin paper or foil-lined cups, the handheld treat is easy to enjoy on the go, requiring no plate or fork when set down or eaten. And as long as you're mindful of the frosting, they're fairly mess-free, too. However, storing leftover cupcakes is a lot more complicated than consuming them, particularly when trying to protect the tall and fluffy frosted tops from ruin.

While food storage mistakes are usually related to early spoilage, the beautiful yet fragile stature of cupcakes poses a unique problem that affects more than freshness. Preserving their soft and moist texture overnight is easy enough; it's best to store the baked goods in an airtight container, which helps prevent the frosting from hardening and the cake from drying out. But placing (and later retrieving) each cupcake from its protective case is the difficult part, requiring care and a gentle touch. An unsteady hand risks accidentally bumping one of the delicate desserts, tipping it over and messing up the pristine top.

Fortunately, there's a secret way to avoid a frosting fiasco altogether: Simply turn the container upside down. Here's what you need to know to successfully try out this cupcake storage solution at home.

