The McDonald's Secret Menu Burger That's Perfect For Picky Eaters

As a picky eater, going out to eat can be a minefield. We've all been there, listing off strictly vetoed ingredients with surgical precision (no onions, no lettuce, no mustard, no ketchup, no tomatoes, oh, and definitely no mushrooms), to a frantically scribbling waiter, and then crossing our fingers during the fateful wait before our meal arrives. But luckily, there's a McDonald's secret menu item that's got you covered. Enter the All American, a bare-bones burger that caters beautifully to the minimalist palate.

The snack is exactly what it sounds like: one beef patty, pickles, and ketchup on a sesame seed bun. No cheese, no lettuce, no frills. It's fast food at its most nostalgic, a callback to Happy Meals of times past, and perfect for picky-eater kids, or grown-ups, going through a no-veggies phase. While the All American doesn't appear on the official McDonald's menu, it's one of the better-known items on the unofficial secret menu. If the cashier looks at you like you're ordering in another language, don't panic — just show them a photo or specify the ingredients. Most McDonald's staff are happy to custom-build your order as long as you're covering the cost of the added ingredients.