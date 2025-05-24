The McDonald's Secret Menu Burger That's Perfect For Picky Eaters
As a picky eater, going out to eat can be a minefield. We've all been there, listing off strictly vetoed ingredients with surgical precision (no onions, no lettuce, no mustard, no ketchup, no tomatoes, oh, and definitely no mushrooms), to a frantically scribbling waiter, and then crossing our fingers during the fateful wait before our meal arrives. But luckily, there's a McDonald's secret menu item that's got you covered. Enter the All American, a bare-bones burger that caters beautifully to the minimalist palate.
The snack is exactly what it sounds like: one beef patty, pickles, and ketchup on a sesame seed bun. No cheese, no lettuce, no frills. It's fast food at its most nostalgic, a callback to Happy Meals of times past, and perfect for picky-eater kids, or grown-ups, going through a no-veggies phase. While the All American doesn't appear on the official McDonald's menu, it's one of the better-known items on the unofficial secret menu. If the cashier looks at you like you're ordering in another language, don't panic — just show them a photo or specify the ingredients. Most McDonald's staff are happy to custom-build your order as long as you're covering the cost of the added ingredients.
McDonald's' All American burger
Feel free to switch and swap ingredients from the All American. Can't stand pickles' briny saltiness but love the crunch? Swap them out for some lettuce. If a whole slice of cheese is too intense, opt for half a slice — such as the one that comes with the Filet-O-Fish — and if ketchup isn't your thing, you can absolutely switch it out for mustard or mayo.
Of course, you don't need to brave the counter to taste the hype. The All American is easy enough to replicate at home. The real trick is the patty: The cuts of meat McDonald's uses for its burgers are chuck, round, and sirloin mixed into a beef blend that gives its burgers that signature juiciness and umami kick. Fry up a few sliced potatoes in beef tallow or brine to mimic fries that taste just like McDonald's, and you've got a DIY Golden Arches experience without the fluorescent lighting. Whether you're a picky eater or just craving something uncomplicated, the All American is proof that sometimes the simplest things are the most satisfying.