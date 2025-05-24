The McDonald's Secret Menu Order We Think Beats The Chicken Big Mac

The Big Mac, McDonald's iconic flagship product, has been a fan favorite since 1968. The 100% beef patties sandwiched between sesame seed buns, alongside pickles, shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion, American cheese, and Big Mac sauce, are a scrumptious feast for the senses. But some pioneers dared to go where no man has gone before and pushed perfection to new heights to create the marvelous, miraculous Big McChicken, one of McDonald's secret menu items. A bunch of these have graced the chain over time, such as the Paris-inspired McCrêpes — the McDonalds breakfast hack we wish were still possible — but these aren't actually established products. You may get laughed at, or be met with a firm "no" if you try and order them in some locations.

With that disclaimer aside, the Big McChicken is created by swapping out the three buns of the Big Mac with three McChicken patties, sporting all the succulence of the beef but all of the chicken's crispy bite. You can also sub in spicy McChicken patties if you want to turn up the heat. We think it's a good choice for those who want to smash their protein goals, or for McDonald's bun haters who think the bread kills the flavor of the meat: "It's like placing a pillow in my sandwich," complained one Reddit user.