Why Roasting Coffee At Home May Not Make For A Better Brew

The process of roasting coffee beans is more complicated than you might realize, especially if you're trying to do it at home. The real question is — is it worth it? Roasting coffee beans is a necessary part of making coffee, and without this essential treatment, the beans wouldn't exude all of the gustatory characteristics present in a cup. Luckily, store-bought beans come roasted already, and there are plenty of great coffee brands to choose from. Sure, you can buy the raw beans and technically roast them at home, but there's no guarantee that you'll be happy with the results.

Commercial coffee roasters are big, elaborate machines that heat the beans at high temperatures and toss them frequently. While this can be replicated at home in a skillet or the oven, it won't give you the exact flavor and high-quality coffee you might be looking for. Commercial coffee roasters are not something that could comfortably fit in a regular-sized kitchen; they also cost thousands of dollars to buy. If you're looking to create an at-home coffee bar, this product certainly won't fit. For what it's worth, it may just be easier to buy the roasted coffee beans instead of trying to roast them from scratch — especially considering the skills required.