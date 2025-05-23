How To Use A Butter Bell And Style It In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Butter makes everything better, especially that warm baguette that you are serving at dinner or your favorite morning toast to go alongside eggs and bacon. But regardless of your go-to grocery-store butter brand, it's bound to need a little time to soften before you spread it on your chosen carb-rich landscape. Forget the microwave: This is the absolute worst way to soften butter, often causing it to turn into a pool of greasy liquid. But, what if you could soften butter whenever your heart desired it? Enter the butter bell.

This contraption, which originated in France, is also known as a butter crock. It is designed to keep butter stored at room temperature all the time so it's always soft and ready to use. A butter bell consists of two parts. The bell-shaped cup side, which is the smaller piece and has a saucer-like top, holds the softened butter while the larger cup is filled with a little cold water. Place the bell into this crock and it creates an airtight seal, leaving you with fresh butter that doesn't need to be refrigerated.

How much butter can it actually hold? It depends on the size and capacity of your butter bell. It's definitely a range that starts with as little a stick of softened butter. A standard butter bell will hold one stick of 6.7 ounces, while a larger one will allow you to pack about one and a half sticks into it.