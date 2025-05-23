How To Use A Butter Bell And Style It In Your Kitchen
Butter makes everything better, especially that warm baguette that you are serving at dinner or your favorite morning toast to go alongside eggs and bacon. But regardless of your go-to grocery-store butter brand, it's bound to need a little time to soften before you spread it on your chosen carb-rich landscape. Forget the microwave: This is the absolute worst way to soften butter, often causing it to turn into a pool of greasy liquid. But, what if you could soften butter whenever your heart desired it? Enter the butter bell.
This contraption, which originated in France, is also known as a butter crock. It is designed to keep butter stored at room temperature all the time so it's always soft and ready to use. A butter bell consists of two parts. The bell-shaped cup side, which is the smaller piece and has a saucer-like top, holds the softened butter while the larger cup is filled with a little cold water. Place the bell into this crock and it creates an airtight seal, leaving you with fresh butter that doesn't need to be refrigerated.
How much butter can it actually hold? It depends on the size and capacity of your butter bell. It's definitely a range that starts with as little a stick of softened butter. A standard butter bell will hold one stick of 6.7 ounces, while a larger one will allow you to pack about one and a half sticks into it.
Pick one to match your kitchen
You want to use your butter bell the right way to ensure the butter remains fresh and safe to eat. Change the water every few days, especially if your kitchen runs warm, and your butter will stay fresh for weeks or until it runs out, depending on how frequently you use the butter. Air is the enemy, so it is important that you do not try to pack more butter in the bell than it can hold. You also need to make certain to clean your butter bell in between refills. If it is dishwasher safe, then just add it to your load. If not, a butter bell requires little more than some warm soap and water to keep it ready to use.
Butter bells can be quite stylish. They come in a variety of colors and patterns, and can be made from porcelain, ceramic, and even marble, so you can pick one that fits into the overall visual aesthetic of your kitchen. Amazon has a big selection to choose from, including a ceramic butter crock that will run you just under $10 and which comes in colors like red, blue, gray, and turquoise. If you prefer something a little more elegant, a marble butter bell will set you back a little under $24. Marble butter bells tend to be a little heavy, so keep that in mind as you are making your selection.