The Absolute Worst Way To Soften Butter

Butter is one of the most essential ingredients in your refrigerator. You can toss it into a pan to build flavor while food cooks, or it can be used to add texture and richness to cakes and cookies. It's even a perfect pairing with just a piece of toast. When stored in the refrigerator, butter becomes rock-solid, but many recipes call for it to be softened so that it's easy to work with. That means there are some dos and don'ts when it comes to softening butter — and unless you're in an absurd time crunch, avoid microwaving it at all costs.

Microwaves are finicky. They all behave a little differently, and butter is extremely sensitive to heat. Just a couple of seconds could be the difference between a nicely softened stick of butter and fully melted puddle. Beyond the timing, microwaves don't always heat evenly, so one side of the butter might melt faster than the other. Even worse, butter can blow up when it's overheated, leaving your microwave a mess if you don't get the timing right. Overall, it's certainly a quick method, but it's so hard to guarantee a good result that it isn't worth the hassle. Plus, butter's consistency often matters when cooking, so you don't have much room for error.