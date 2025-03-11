How To Use A Butter Bell The Right Way

If there's one pantry staple that has a home in nearly every kitchen, it's butter. Beyond being a luscious spread for your morning toast, butter is a key ingredient in silky buttercream frosting and is the secret to making rich, velvety sauces. In moderation, it's also an excellent source of calcium, certain key vitamins, and even healthy fats. The only issue surrounding this beloved condiment is how to store it.

Putting it in the fridge leads to rock-hard results that rip through bread or stall your baking project when you have to slowly soften your butter properly. Some argue that the best way to store butter is in a dish, but others claim this isn't safe. Fortunately, there's an age-old solution that embraces the best of both worlds — the butter bell. These ingenious ceramic butter crocks have kept butter fresh and cold since their invention in 16th century France.

Butter bells consist of two main parts — a cylindrical ceramic jar and a matching lid with a bell-shaped cup attached to the underside. The idea is to fill the bell-shaped cup to the brim with butter, then add several inches of cold water to the jar. When the lid is on the jar, the bell is partially submerged in water, creating a low-oxygen environment that discourages microbe growth. Since butter is about 80% water-insoluble fat, it won't absorb any excess moisture while submerged. When you need some butter, just scoop some from the bell before placing it back in the jar.