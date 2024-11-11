Cereal-Infused Vodka Is A Game Changer For Sweet, Delicious Drinks
Most of us over drinking age remember the excitement of waking up on Saturday morning to a full roster of cartoons accompanied by a bowl (or three) of sugary cereal. Whether you were a Lucky Charms kid or a die-hard Kix fan, it was an experience nearly all kids enjoyed. As adults, there are few better ways to enjoy the nostalgia of these memories than cereal-themed cocktails. Who wouldn't enjoy a Cinnamon Toast Crunch nightcap with a vintage episode or two of "Animaniacs" on YouTube?
While there are many recipes out there that strive to replicate the flavors of our childhood, there's one fool-proof way to do so perfectly — cereal-infused vodka. Since vodka has little taste or smell of its own, it's the perfect vehicle for showcasing other flavors. It's also a budget-friendly choice, because bottom-shelf vodka is ideal for this cocktail hack. Sugars from the cereal soften vodka's astringent bite, giving it an almost liqueur-like feel.
To make this tasty cocktail ingredient, simply add a 3:1 ratio of vodka and cereal to a mason jar, let it steep, strain the vodka through cheesecloth into a clean container, and store it in the fridge. Though this process is fairly straightforward, it's best to avoid cereals like Lucky Charms or Marshmallow Cocoa Pebbles, since the marshmallows will just turn to goop. Additionally, you only need to soak your cereal for about 15 minutes — any longer and the cereal will get mushy and become impossible to strain.
Nostalgic vodka tonic and other must-try cereal-inspired cocktails
Once your cereal-infused vodka is ready, we recommend giving it a taste to get a feel for how to best use it in your favorite cocktails. For inspiration, start with a Fruity Pebbles version of a vodka tonic. The minerals in the tonic water help curb some of the sugary sweetness, while a lemon twist garnish helps elevate the fruity flavors. This infusion would also be delicious as a dirty martini with maraschino cherries and their syrup instead of olives and brine.
If Cinnamon Toast Crunch is your jam, try using cinnamon-y vodka to elevate your next white Russian. You can also give this classic creamy cocktail a chocolate makeover with Coco Puffs-infused vodka. This infusion would be equally delicious in an indulgent, minty grasshopper. Cookie Crisp vodka is another tasty choice not only for a grasshopper, but also for an espresso martini or chocolate-rich mudslide.
Additionally, these nostalgic concoctions are excellent for spiking your favorite childhood treats. Try upgrading instant hot cocoa mix with a splash of Honey Nut Cheerios-infused vodka, or adding an Apple Jacks version to a vanilla milkshake. There's no rule that says you can't enjoy yourself as an adult, so get creative and have fun with these boozy versions of your favorite childhood flavors.