Cereal-Infused Vodka Is A Game Changer For Sweet, Delicious Drinks

Most of us over drinking age remember the excitement of waking up on Saturday morning to a full roster of cartoons accompanied by a bowl (or three) of sugary cereal. Whether you were a Lucky Charms kid or a die-hard Kix fan, it was an experience nearly all kids enjoyed. As adults, there are few better ways to enjoy the nostalgia of these memories than cereal-themed cocktails. Who wouldn't enjoy a Cinnamon Toast Crunch nightcap with a vintage episode or two of "Animaniacs" on YouTube?

While there are many recipes out there that strive to replicate the flavors of our childhood, there's one fool-proof way to do so perfectly — cereal-infused vodka. Since vodka has little taste or smell of its own, it's the perfect vehicle for showcasing other flavors. It's also a budget-friendly choice, because bottom-shelf vodka is ideal for this cocktail hack. Sugars from the cereal soften vodka's astringent bite, giving it an almost liqueur-like feel.

To make this tasty cocktail ingredient, simply add a 3:1 ratio of vodka and cereal to a mason jar, let it steep, strain the vodka through cheesecloth into a clean container, and store it in the fridge. Though this process is fairly straightforward, it's best to avoid cereals like Lucky Charms or Marshmallow Cocoa Pebbles, since the marshmallows will just turn to goop. Additionally, you only need to soak your cereal for about 15 minutes — any longer and the cereal will get mushy and become impossible to strain.