Give Tequila A Flavorful Upgrade By Fat-Washing It With Coconut Oil
From margaritas to palomas to birthday shots, tequila offers a unique flavor with a history that's just as interesting and rich. Although it can sometimes feel like fire going down the hatch, the blue agave spirit often tastes floral, earthy, spicy, sweet, and fruity, and, depending on how long it's been aged, can flaunt hints of vanilla, oak, and caramel. Despite its sophisticated and surprisingly multidimensional flavor profile, tequila is versatile and easy to experiment with. But we're not just talking about remixing your poolside ranch water with funky ingredients — we're talking about completely transforming the fabric of the booze itself with a coconut fat wash.
Fat-washing liquor is an infusion technique that relies on, you guessed it, fats to develop a richer finish with an added depth of flavor. Be it butter or bacon, there are various sources to catalyze fat-washed liquor, but coconut oil is a no-brainer when it comes to tequila. With its nutty, sweet, and tropical flavor that's accented by a milky, buttery aftertaste, coconut oil is the perfect companion to soften the bright-tasting notes of tequila. When combined, the two quintessentially beachy provisions unite for a vacation-in-a-bottle flavor that marries seamlessly with many different mixers, syrups, liqueurs, and garnishes. Similarly, the lush consistency of coconut oil leaves tequila with a subtle creaminess that's round on the palate, making the sipping experience smoother and silkier.
How to fat wash tequila with coconut oil
Fat-washing tequila may sound like a technique reserved for mixology experts and professional bartenders, but it's far more accessible than it sounds. Sure, it's a chemistry experiment, but it's a simple one that only requires two ingredients and a few steps.
To fat-wash tequila with coconut oil, all you have to do is combine the two components in an airtight container, freeze them, and then strain the infusion. Of course, there are some tips and pointers to keep in mind along the way. For starters, it's easiest to combine your ingredients in a large, lidded container. A good rule of thumb for the tequila-to-oil ratio is one part oil for every four parts of tequila. For example, if you're fat-washing a standard 750-milliliter bottle of tequila, you'll need ¾ cup of oil. Coconut oil solidifies at room temperature, which can make measuring and integrating it into tequila challenging. To bring it back to a liquid state, pour your desired amount into a pot and heat over low heat until it reaches its liquid state. If your coconut oil is in a glass jar, letting it rest in the sunshine can also do the trick.
Once you've mixed the tequila and coconut oil together, let the liquid rest for about an hour to infuse before transferring to a freezer for up to eight hours. Skim or remove the top layer of fat from the concoction and filter through a cheesecloth or a coffee filter-lined fine mesh strainer. Et voilà — a rich, fatty, nutty, sweet tequila that gives your favorite cocktails a breezy finish.