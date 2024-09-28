The Absolute Best Temperature To Store Kimchi At

Kimchi, aka Korean pickled vegetables, has become a staple in many American homes, regardless of heritage or descent. For non-Korean Americans, the version of kimchi most familiar is probably baechu kimchi, the popular spicy Napa cabbage recipe spiked with gochugaru chili pepper flakes. The combinations of crunchy and soft textures, spice, umami, and vegetable tanginess are hard to beat.

Advertisement

These days, kimchi gets incorporated into everything, including inventive samosas, empanadas, and grilled cheese sandwiches. But whether you're buying a giant jar at the grocery store or making your own, there's almost always extra, which means storing what's left. Properly cooled, Kimchi will stay crisp for three or more months after opening a jar or packet, and remain tasty for six or more months. But what's the best temperature and way to store all that spicy pickled goodness for maximum preservation? Well, keeping it below 39 degrees Fahrenheit should become your mantra.

It's important to remember that kimchi and gimjang or kimjang — the seasonal traditions around making and sharing kimchi — are intrinsic to Korean culture and have roots dating back two millennia or more. So although it is a fun and versatile side dish and an excellent ingredient to upgrade literally anything from soup to nuts, its history and importance to many people of North and South Korea should always be kept in mind.

Advertisement