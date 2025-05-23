This Gas Station Hack Is The Closest You'll Get To A Baja Blast Without Taco Bell
While you may be able to find Mountain Dew Baja Blast in many stores and gas stations worldwide (its company PepsiCo has even provided a locator in order to track down cans and bottles), there is a chance that it isn't offered at your particular store of choice. If that's the case, we have the solution for you.
Morgan Chomps, @morganchompz on TikTok, visited a Circle K and created a concoction that she claims is a delicious dupe of the iconic Taco Bell drink. She mixes regular Mountain Dew with Blue Powerade, stating that many online recipes use ⅞ Mountain Dew and ⅛ Blue Powerade (Chomps also leaves out a splash of Sprite, which others often include in their own drink). This creator has also posted videos on TikTok of a slushy version of this imitation Baja Blast, filling her cup nearly to the brim with Mountain Dew and topping it off with a bit of blue raspberry slushy. It may be true that we err to the side of caution and avoid gas station slushy machines when we can, but we may be able to make an exception for this yummy dupe.
The many flavors of Baja Blast
The beauty of this Baja Blast dupe is that it can be altered to the way you like it, unlike its official bottled or canned drinks. In fact, there has actually been many different flavors of Baja Blast released over the years, and recreating them may be a great challenge to do in order to cool down during the incoming hot summer months. Add a bit of grape to imitate Mountain Dew Pitch Black, or find another guava-flavored soda to pay homage to the late and great Baja Caribbean Splash (which was unfortunately discontinued in 2023). You are free to play around with flavors, whether it be in soda or slushy form, to create Baja Blast dupes or even your own unique take on a Baja Blast variant.
At the 2025 Live Más LIVE event, Taco Bell announced new menu items, including the upcoming release of Mountain Dew Baja Midnight. This purple drink will include a splash of passionfruit into an already delightful citrus-flavored Baja Blast. Need something fun to do this summer? Try to recreate this at your local gas station prior to its release!