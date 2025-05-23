This Gas Station Hack Is The Closest You'll Get To A Baja Blast Without Taco Bell

While you may be able to find Mountain Dew Baja Blast in many stores and gas stations worldwide (its company PepsiCo has even provided a locator in order to track down cans and bottles), there is a chance that it isn't offered at your particular store of choice. If that's the case, we have the solution for you.

Morgan Chomps, @morganchompz on TikTok, visited a Circle K and created a concoction that she claims is a delicious dupe of the iconic Taco Bell drink. She mixes regular Mountain Dew with Blue Powerade, stating that many online recipes use ⅞ Mountain Dew and ⅛ Blue Powerade (Chomps also leaves out a splash of Sprite, which others often include in their own drink). This creator has also posted videos on TikTok of a slushy version of this imitation Baja Blast, filling her cup nearly to the brim with Mountain Dew and topping it off with a bit of blue raspberry slushy. It may be true that we err to the side of caution and avoid gas station slushy machines when we can, but we may be able to make an exception for this yummy dupe.