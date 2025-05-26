Dairy Queen's Worst Blizzard Is Unfortunately A Creamy Classic We Had Hopes For
If Dairy Queen is right, and happy really does taste good, then we must be ecstatic whenever we can get our hands on a Blizzard. This dessert — which is shockingly not made of actual ice cream — always hits the spot on a hot summer day when you just need a sickly sweet cup of soft serve. And while we don't discriminate and love all Blizzards, it must be true that some are just better than others.
Last month we wanted to find out which Blizzard is truly the best. To do this, we put 20 Blizzard flavors up against each other in order to decide which one reigned supreme and which one brought up the rear. While the Mint Oreo Blizzard knocked it out of the park, we were heartbroken to see the classic Turtle Pecan earn a spot in last place. However, being last does not mean that this flavor is bad!
Why the Turtle Pecan Blizzard is actually delicious
In fact, if you're a fan of pecans, chocolate, and caramel, you'll actually love this Blizzard flavor. Its heavy nutty notes are a delicious choice for anyone who finds themselves craving this iconic dessert. Its only flaw is that its just a bit boring compared to its competition. I mean, come on! Confetti cake, Mixing Bowl Mashup, and Crunchin' Cookie? Don't even get us started on the Royal duo, including the Royal Reese's Fluffernutter and Royal New York Cheesecake flavors that are filled with creamy marshmallow and strawberries, respectively. The Turtle Pecan Blizzard is fantastic, but it won't find itself any higher in the ranking if it continues to stay such an average flavor.
Unfortunately, our ranking seems to align with the opinions of various Dairy Queen workers. One crew member stated on Reddit that this particular Blizzard was the worst to make considering its ingredients usually end up in a cup of very runny soft serve (which customers will inevitably complain about). However, this should not deter loyal Turtle Pecan fans from ordering their favorite flavor, because we still love it nonetheless!