Dairy Queen's Worst Blizzard Is Unfortunately A Creamy Classic We Had Hopes For

If Dairy Queen is right, and happy really does taste good, then we must be ecstatic whenever we can get our hands on a Blizzard. This dessert — which is shockingly not made of actual ice cream — always hits the spot on a hot summer day when you just need a sickly sweet cup of soft serve. And while we don't discriminate and love all Blizzards, it must be true that some are just better than others.

Last month we wanted to find out which Blizzard is truly the best. To do this, we put 20 Blizzard flavors up against each other in order to decide which one reigned supreme and which one brought up the rear. While the Mint Oreo Blizzard knocked it out of the park, we were heartbroken to see the classic Turtle Pecan earn a spot in last place. However, being last does not mean that this flavor is bad!