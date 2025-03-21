On top of its lack of plastic bags, Aldi does have a few odd quirks that make shopping there a very different experience compared to many otherwise similar retailers. There are a few essential tips to learn prior to going to Aldi for the first time, the most important being to bring a quarter! For bigger shopping trips that require a shopping cart, every Aldi location has carts that can only be unlocked with a quarter. However, you get the quarter back once you chain the cart back up at the end of your trip. The coin is mainly a motivation for shoppers to return their carts instead of leaving them throughout the store or the parking lot for workers to collect during the day.

Another key fact about planning an Aldi shopping trip is to go on Wednesday! Aldi Finds — also known as the Aisle of Dreams or Aisle of Shame, depending on who you ask — are released every Wednesday. Since new items are displayed, old items go on sale, making Wednesday the best day to do your weekly shopping.