Trader Joe's, We're Begging You For This Shopping Cart Change

Trader Joe's comes in clutch with unique frozen entrees and snacks your kids will love, all at an affordable grocery price point. However, the shopping experience comes at a hidden cost outside the monetary realm. In order to get your hands on good food for a good deal, you must be ready to endure one of the most obnoxious shopping environments out there. It's part of Trader Joe's business model to keep store layouts small and located in high-traffic areas. When a grocery store is this crowded, every bit of space matters — and there's a roadblock messing with the foot traffic.

You've seen them before: the miniature shopping carts forged from steel and wielded by tiny tyrants of the aisles. It's adorable when children push these mini-carts around, but it's less adorable when they're causing a traffic jam in the middle of the bustling frozen section. These unlicensed drivers aren't governed by law, only glee and hubris as they push their tibia-wrecking contraptions with the urgency of an unemployed tortoise.

Melodrama aside, the cute little shopping carts are a fun way of entertaining young shoppers, but they're not logistically efficient. The mini carts don't fit with the full-sized ones, making it more difficult for employees to track them down and push them back in place together. There might be better ways to improve the shopping experience for everyone while getting busy caregivers in and out of the store in a way that suits their schedule.