The Frozen Store-Bought Find That Takes Your Sloppy Joes Up A Notch
When you want a warm and comforting meal, nothing beats a heaping plate of sloppy Joes. However, since this classic dish has been a longtime favorite of countless American families for decades, the standard lineup of ingredients may be in need of an upgrade. Instead of serving this meaty tomato mixture on plain hamburger buns, use frozen, store-bought garlic toast.
Luckily, you don't need to make your own homemade frozen garlic bread to craft a delicious, mouthwatering meal. Adding perfectly sauced meat and sauteed onions to flavorful, store-bought garlic bread adds extra warmth and comfort to an already popular meal in no time. Furthermore, while you can certainly take sloppy joes to the next level with one spicy meat swap like chorizo, when you want more flavor than conventional sandwich buns can provide, frozen garlic bread has a salty, distinct taste that's sure to please any palate.
To make sloppy Joes with garlic toast, prepare the meat mixture over the stove and preheat your oven. Once you add the necessary condiments to your skillet, simmer the mixture on low and then add frozen garlic toast to a lined baking sheet and follow the heating instructions printed on the box. Once your garlic toast is done, add generous spoonfuls of the hot meat mixture to each piece. Serve this ultra-tasty dish as is or incorporate more toppings for an extra flavorful bite.
More tasty ways to enjoy sloppy Joes on garlic toast
To give these open-faced garlic toasts extra intrigue, consider incorporating your favorite variety of shredded cheese. Salty cheddar and mozzarella are solid options. Once you've added the prepared filling to your garlic bread, add a decent amount of shredded cheese to each piece and broil in the oven for roughly two minutes. Instead of serving these toasts open-faced, you can also use sliced cheese such as provolone or American and multiple pieces of toast to make epic sandwiches. Instead of broiling, heat these toasted sandwiches at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five to 10 minutes.
Whichever way you decide to enjoy sloppy Joes, the combination of warm saucy meat and toasted garlic bread may compel you to add various fresh extras upon serving. While tangy pickles are always a popular choice, feel free to get creative with your selections. For added spice, use fresh or pickled jalapeños. For a creamier addition, add a spoonful or two of homemade coleslaw. You can also add jarred Calabrian peppers, fresh lettuce, and diced green onions. All in all, garlic toast has an herby, robust flavor that can accommodate many toppings. Though, keep in mind: if you're someone who likes to pile on extras without a potential mess, you may want to make drip-free sloppy Joes with hot dog buns.