The Frozen Store-Bought Find That Takes Your Sloppy Joes Up A Notch

When you want a warm and comforting meal, nothing beats a heaping plate of sloppy Joes. However, since this classic dish has been a longtime favorite of countless American families for decades, the standard lineup of ingredients may be in need of an upgrade. Instead of serving this meaty tomato mixture on plain hamburger buns, use frozen, store-bought garlic toast.

Luckily, you don't need to make your own homemade frozen garlic bread to craft a delicious, mouthwatering meal. Adding perfectly sauced meat and sauteed onions to flavorful, store-bought garlic bread adds extra warmth and comfort to an already popular meal in no time. Furthermore, while you can certainly take sloppy joes to the next level with one spicy meat swap like chorizo, when you want more flavor than conventional sandwich buns can provide, frozen garlic bread has a salty, distinct taste that's sure to please any palate.

To make sloppy Joes with garlic toast, prepare the meat mixture over the stove and preheat your oven. Once you add the necessary condiments to your skillet, simmer the mixture on low and then add frozen garlic toast to a lined baking sheet and follow the heating instructions printed on the box. Once your garlic toast is done, add generous spoonfuls of the hot meat mixture to each piece. Serve this ultra-tasty dish as is or incorporate more toppings for an extra flavorful bite.