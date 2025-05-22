Make The Creamiest Homemade Peanut Butter Yogurt With One Easy Trick

When you see pictures of it online, homemade peanut butter yogurt looks like a delicious and smooth creamy treat. But often, turning that into a reality is a bit trickier than it looks, creating an almond awkward texture that just won't fully mix in. If you've been struggling with this little breakfast dilemma, you need to stop making these peanut butter mistakes and get a more satisfying morning meal on the go.

The solution is easier than you think. Just a splash of milk could be all you need to whisk the peanut butter and yogurt up into a much smoother texture. The reasoning behind this is simple: yogurt and peanut butter are both dense and fat-based products that will struggle to blend together without throwing them in a blender. A little milk is all you need to thin it out into a much more mixable consistency.

And this technique doesn't have to be reserved to peanut butter, you could also do it with cashew, almond, or any kind of nut butter you enjoy best. And it works with any of the the best and worst high-protein yogurt to buy at the store, as it could help turn even some of the more chalky yogurt varieties into something much more creamy and delicious.