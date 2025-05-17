Bobby Flay's Banana Bread Waffle Trick Breaks All The Rules

Bobby Flay knows how to think outside the box in order to prepare delicious food. Considering the favored ingredients Flay uses to elevate savory dishes such as gochujang, capers, and Calabrian peppers, the master chef utilizes other surprising ingredients (and appliances) to make an ultra-sweet, show-stopping breakfast.

Next to Bobby Flay's unconventional trick for grilling onions with the skins on, the master chef also has a clever technique for elevating classic banana bread. For a truly rewarding upgrade, follow Flay's advice and pop sliced banana bread in your waffle iron. Then, make a delicious pan sauce reminiscent of bananas Foster. In no time, you'll be enjoying banana bread in a whole new way. In a Food Network post on Facebook, Flay prepares this epic recipe, one step at a time.

Luckily, whether you want to transform your next weekend breakfast or enjoy a banana-infused midday treat, following Flay's unique preparation method doesn't require too much time or effort. Start by cutting even slices of homemade banana bread and toast them in a well-oiled waffle iron. Meanwhile, make a special topping over your stove by combining butter and light brown sugar. Upon adding a decent splash of dark rum, allow the alcohol to cook off and then add heavy cream and sliced bananas. Last but not least, serve your perfectly-toasted waffles with a generous helping of this banana-rich topping.