Bobby Flay's Banana Bread Waffle Trick Breaks All The Rules
Bobby Flay knows how to think outside the box in order to prepare delicious food. Considering the favored ingredients Flay uses to elevate savory dishes such as gochujang, capers, and Calabrian peppers, the master chef utilizes other surprising ingredients (and appliances) to make an ultra-sweet, show-stopping breakfast.
Next to Bobby Flay's unconventional trick for grilling onions with the skins on, the master chef also has a clever technique for elevating classic banana bread. For a truly rewarding upgrade, follow Flay's advice and pop sliced banana bread in your waffle iron. Then, make a delicious pan sauce reminiscent of bananas Foster. In no time, you'll be enjoying banana bread in a whole new way. In a Food Network post on Facebook, Flay prepares this epic recipe, one step at a time.
Luckily, whether you want to transform your next weekend breakfast or enjoy a banana-infused midday treat, following Flay's unique preparation method doesn't require too much time or effort. Start by cutting even slices of homemade banana bread and toast them in a well-oiled waffle iron. Meanwhile, make a special topping over your stove by combining butter and light brown sugar. Upon adding a decent splash of dark rum, allow the alcohol to cook off and then add heavy cream and sliced bananas. Last but not least, serve your perfectly-toasted waffles with a generous helping of this banana-rich topping.
Thanks to Bobby Flay, there are more ways to make delicious banana bread waffles
Given the fact that there are flavor-specific benefits to making grilled banana splits, adding bananas Foster to banana bread waffles makes perfect sense. Especially if you like to add bourbon to your banana bread recipe, you're bound to enjoy the addition of rum in this one-of-a-kind topping. However, Bobby Flay uses other tasty extras to elevate banana bread that do not require the use of alcohol.
For example, try Flay's vanilla pecan butter by combining room temperature butter, brown sugar, pecans, and vanilla in a food processor. While you can add a bit of bourbon to the mix, it is optional.
To make an entirely elevated meal from the start, follow this upgrade with Bobby Flay's espresso chocolate chip banana bread. Once this flavorful bread has been transformed into crispy waffles, make sure to top them with a decent smear of Flay's espresso cinnamon butter, which includes butter, powdered sugar, espresso powder, cinnamon, and salt. Keep in mind, you don't always have to top your waffles with fancy extras. Instead of preparing an elaborate sauce or flavorful compound butter, top this meal with sliced bananas and toasted pecans or walnuts. For a creamier topping, use homemade whipped cream or cream cheese sweetened with powdered sugar. Whichever version you prefer, follow Flay's advice and toast your banana bread in a waffle iron for an enhanced eating experience.