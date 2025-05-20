The Popular Chewing Gum Brand That Actually Tastes The Worst

Whether you are watching a soccer game in a frenzied atmosphere with your crew or taking a solo drive upcountry to unwind, nibbling on your favorite chewing gum can help you savor the moment. For avid mastication aficionados, chewing gum's evolution from tree sap to Hubba Bubba – starting with the Neolithic habit of munching on birch bark tar and continuing with the modern reign of industry behemoths like Mars Wrigley – is as important as its flavor. Which is why lackluster confections simply must be called out — even when they're nostalgic favorites like Bubble Tape.

With so many chewing gum brands in the market today, Chowhound set out to rank popular chewing gum brands based on aspects like overall appeal, flavor balance, sweetness, texture, and potency. Out of 14 brands ranked, Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape bagged a spot at the rear of the list, despite being 2020's fourth highest-grossing brand in the sugar gum category, according to a study conducted by Chicago-based research firm IRI (via Candy Industry). Between issues with the consistency and a general lack of flavor, our reviewer felt it tasted the worst and offered a subpar chewing experience.