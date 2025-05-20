The Popular Chewing Gum Brand That Actually Tastes The Worst
Whether you are watching a soccer game in a frenzied atmosphere with your crew or taking a solo drive upcountry to unwind, nibbling on your favorite chewing gum can help you savor the moment. For avid mastication aficionados, chewing gum's evolution from tree sap to Hubba Bubba – starting with the Neolithic habit of munching on birch bark tar and continuing with the modern reign of industry behemoths like Mars Wrigley – is as important as its flavor. Which is why lackluster confections simply must be called out — even when they're nostalgic favorites like Bubble Tape.
With so many chewing gum brands in the market today, Chowhound set out to rank popular chewing gum brands based on aspects like overall appeal, flavor balance, sweetness, texture, and potency. Out of 14 brands ranked, Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape bagged a spot at the rear of the list, despite being 2020's fourth highest-grossing brand in the sugar gum category, according to a study conducted by Chicago-based research firm IRI (via Candy Industry). Between issues with the consistency and a general lack of flavor, our reviewer felt it tasted the worst and offered a subpar chewing experience.
Why Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape ranked last
Popping open a pack of gum like Juicy Fruit guarantees you an instant hit of its mesmerizing banana, pineapple, orange, and lemon notes. Conversely, our ranking found that Hubba Bubba bubble tape bubble gum releases a bland, sugary flavor combined with a gritty mouthfeel. While many gum complaints relate to uncomfortable hardness after extended chewing periods, Bubble Tape is the opposite, becoming so excessively soft that it could fit into your teeth gaps or slide down your throat accidentally. According to the ranking, the gum can be best described as mushy, almost like a Haribo marshmallow gummy candy.
Most gum lovers will agree that potency is one of a chewing gum brand's most admirable qualities, and Bubble Tape equally disappoints on this end, with its flavor profile lasting only about two minutes. In comparison, the chart topper in our popular chewing gum brands ranking list – Orbit Peppermint — retains its flavor for well over 10 minutes, while leaving behind a burst of freshness with its authentic peppermint candy tang.