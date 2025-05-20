Bobby Flay's Pickled Poblano Relish Sounds Like The Perfect Garnish For Just About Anything

Sensational sides, excellent condiments, and even the occasional upgraded garnish can sometimes help a dish soar over the culinary bar and go from good to great. The science of pickling alone can be applied to a seemingly endless array of such items. And one of our Flay-vorite preparations is a versatile, celebrity chef go-to accompaniment.

Variations of Bobby Flay's pickled poblano relish have made appearances topping the Juicy Lucy burgers he shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," nestled in the queso at his erstwhile Mesa Grill, and served with skirt steak during some of his own Food Network appearances. Generally prepared by peeling, deseeding, and dicing roasted poblanos, then pickling them in a mix of red wine vinegar, herbs, and seasonings, you can customize your own pickled poblano relish to pair with plates from breakfast well through your midnight snack. Whether you're keeping it verdant and neutral, or bringing the heat, the pickled poblano relish of your creation, like Flay's, can dress up even the best scrambled eggs just as easily as it can add some color to a mild whitefish like branzino or Chilean sea bass.