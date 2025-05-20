Bobby Flay's Pickled Poblano Relish Sounds Like The Perfect Garnish For Just About Anything
Sensational sides, excellent condiments, and even the occasional upgraded garnish can sometimes help a dish soar over the culinary bar and go from good to great. The science of pickling alone can be applied to a seemingly endless array of such items. And one of our Flay-vorite preparations is a versatile, celebrity chef go-to accompaniment.
Variations of Bobby Flay's pickled poblano relish have made appearances topping the Juicy Lucy burgers he shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," nestled in the queso at his erstwhile Mesa Grill, and served with skirt steak during some of his own Food Network appearances. Generally prepared by peeling, deseeding, and dicing roasted poblanos, then pickling them in a mix of red wine vinegar, herbs, and seasonings, you can customize your own pickled poblano relish to pair with plates from breakfast well through your midnight snack. Whether you're keeping it verdant and neutral, or bringing the heat, the pickled poblano relish of your creation, like Flay's, can dress up even the best scrambled eggs just as easily as it can add some color to a mild whitefish like branzino or Chilean sea bass.
Flay's pickled poblano relish, your way
The only real musts here are the poblanos and the pickling agent. Once you've completed your pepper prep and cut them down to size, you can sink them into the vinegar-based brine of your choice for as little as 15 minutes before they're perky enough to serve. Salt and pepper are compulsory in the mix, and a bit of honey, like Bobby Flay added on "The Drew Barrymore Show," is a pretty typical balancing agent that stops short of overwhelming sweetness.
Poblanos are not particularly hot, so you can add something extra like sliced serranos for a more powerful kick. Garlic cloves also add what some people register as a light spice, plus their own inimitable aromatic flavor. When using fresh herbs, as Flay has been known to do with cilantro, toss them in at the last minute so they don't wilt before serving. And be sure to remove it all to an airtight container if you want your pickled poblano relish to keep for a couple of days in the refrigerator.