Why Ina Garten Thinks It's A Mistake To Keep The Same Vegetable Peeler For Too Long

Celebrity chef Ina Garten is known for cooking hearty meals that are perfect for anything from a cozy night in to a summer soiree. But the Hamptons-based chef knows that meal preparation should always be done well, and that includes keeping your cooking tools in good shape. That's why she recommends replacing your vegetable peeler once a year. According to Garten, the peelers dull quickly, and since they're such an inexpensive kitchen tool, it makes sense to just toss yours out periodically and buy a new one.

"Vegetable peelers get rusty, they get dull," Garten told Food & Wine. Of course, Garten cooks for a living, so replacing her peeler once a year might be a necessity to ensure a safe and productive peeling process. Peeling vegetables is common practice for anything like removing the skin from an apple or adding texture to a salad, but there are also plenty of other creative ways to use your peeler. Still, if you only use it every once in a while, you can likely get away with replacing it less often — just know what to look for to understand when it's time for a new one.