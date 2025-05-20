Don't Throw Out Your Empty Jam Jar — Make A Cocktail Instead

Will all of the possibilities it holds, tossing an empty jam jar in the trash somehow feels like a missed adventure. Instead of relegating it to the bin of no return, you can take an almost spent jam jar and make a vinaigrette, use it to sweeten your morning latte, or save the last couple of teaspoons for an easy, no-fuss cocktail, regardless of what liquor you've got stocked in your home bar.

It's always a little sad to see the remnants of a tasty jar of jam go to waste. Not quite enough for a piece of toast or a buttery biscuit, you can scoop it out with your finger at the risk of remonstration or you can transform it into a simple, fruity cocktail enjoyed right out of the jar. Just add a dram of liquor, a squeeze of lemon or lime, ice, and a good glug of soda water to the jar, put the lid back on and shake it up. Then all you have to do is take off the lid, add a garnish (or not), and enjoy!