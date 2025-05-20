Don't Throw Out Your Empty Jam Jar — Make A Cocktail Instead

By Kim Ranjbar
Empty jar of apricot jam with wooden spoon and fresh apricots around LN team/Shutterstock

Will all of the possibilities it holds, tossing an empty jam jar in the trash somehow feels like a missed adventure. Instead of relegating it to the bin of no return, you can take an almost spent jam jar and make a vinaigrette, use it to sweeten your morning latte, or save the last couple of teaspoons for an easy, no-fuss cocktail, regardless of what liquor you've got stocked in your home bar.

It's always a little sad to see the remnants of a tasty jar of jam go to waste. Not quite enough for a piece of toast or a buttery biscuit, you can scoop it out with your finger at the risk of remonstration or you can transform it into a simple, fruity cocktail enjoyed right out of the jar. Just add a dram of liquor, a squeeze of lemon or lime, ice, and a good glug of soda water to the jar, put the lid back on and shake it up. Then all you have to do is take off the lid, add a garnish (or not), and enjoy!

Jammed with possibilities

Citrus and honey cocktail in a mason jar with mint and striped green and white straw with honey, lemons, and mint surrounding. Rimma Bondarenko/Shutterstock

Creating different cocktails recipes using an almost empty jar of jam is as easy as toast. Add orange juice and champagne to some leftover marmalade for a lip-smacking mimosa, crush a little fresh rosemary into strawberry jam and add gin and a squeeze of lemon for a sweet strawberry gimlet, or muddle some mint into blueberry jam and add bourbon and shaved ice for a fruity mint julep perfect for porch sipping on a warm summer Sunday.

You don't even need to stick to any cocktail-making script. Try blending fig jam remains with a jot of tequila, a splash of bitters and orange zest, or muddle fresh cucumber slices into a raspberry jam and top with coconut water and ice. These quick, simple cocktails could become so popular, you may start making your own 3-ingredient jams and avoid buying store bought jams altogether. Then you'll really wish you'd saved all of those empty jars!

