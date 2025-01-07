You might have come across a dense bean salad recipe (or two, or three) on TikTok, while looking for an inexpensive, simple, and delicious lunch or dinner. Yes, it seems that those protein packed, high fiber, and ingredient rich salads have taken over kitchens across America. And for good reason. Dense bean salads area category of salad that features a bean base combined with finely chopped veggies, dressing, and sometimes cheese and meat. They are both delicious and nutritiously rich, and often keep well in the fridge for several days at a time, making it a great choice for those who like to pre-prepare their meals. But don't think that you need to make any extra stops at the grocery store to make your very own dense bean salad. In fact, the ingredients you need may very well be sitting in your pantry right now. One simple and tasty addition to your dense bean salad is the humble can of tuna.

Adding in a can of tuna, packed in either water or oil, might be just the thing your bean salad has bean missing. For one, the best quality canned tuna can be broken down easily into small chunks or flakes, working well is the homogenized mix of most bean salads. It also tends to be less fishy than most tinned fish, so it won't overwhelm the taste of the dish. It also has a high protein content that only add to the protein and fiber rich bean base. Of course, there are few pointers to keep in mind when adding tuna to the mix.