Here's What Bobby Flay Really Thinks About Pineapple On Pizza

Bobby Flay is a household name thanks to a career built on bold flavors and confident takes. Whether you know him from his iconic Food Network shows or his best restaurant, Flay is ultimately known for being a great chef, from American Southwestern cuisine to burgers and beyond. One thing he's not known for? Being a pineapple-on-pizza fan.

If the accent didn't give it away, Bobby Flay is a native New Yorker. That means he doesn't mess around when it comes to pizza. In an interview with "CTV Your Morning" (via YouTube), Flay notes that for quality pizza, flavor and texture contrast are key. However, when asked about pineapple on pizza, his stance is firm. "If I see pineapple on a pizza, I'm walking out. That's it," he said, without hesitation. As any Manhattan-raised foodie would, Flay has a go-to slice in New York. His favorite spots reflect a palate that values both flavor and authenticity. For Flay, it's all about bold seasoning, perfectly crispy crust, and harmonious flavors. Pineapple doesn't make the cut!