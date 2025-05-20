Here's What Bobby Flay Really Thinks About Pineapple On Pizza
Bobby Flay is a household name thanks to a career built on bold flavors and confident takes. Whether you know him from his iconic Food Network shows or his best restaurant, Flay is ultimately known for being a great chef, from American Southwestern cuisine to burgers and beyond. One thing he's not known for? Being a pineapple-on-pizza fan.
If the accent didn't give it away, Bobby Flay is a native New Yorker. That means he doesn't mess around when it comes to pizza. In an interview with "CTV Your Morning" (via YouTube), Flay notes that for quality pizza, flavor and texture contrast are key. However, when asked about pineapple on pizza, his stance is firm. "If I see pineapple on a pizza, I'm walking out. That's it," he said, without hesitation. As any Manhattan-raised foodie would, Flay has a go-to slice in New York. His favorite spots reflect a palate that values both flavor and authenticity. For Flay, it's all about bold seasoning, perfectly crispy crust, and harmonious flavors. Pineapple doesn't make the cut!
Why pineapple on pizza divides so many, including Bobby Flay
There are few debates more polarizing than the pineapple-on-pizza preference. For some, it's a welcome burst of sweetness that balances salt and fat. For others, including Bobby Flay, it's an unwelcome distraction from the fundamentals of a good pie. Despite being known for bold reinterpretations of American classics, Bobby Flay draws a line when it comes to pizza: Pineapple simply doesn't fit the format.
People have been eating sweet fruits like pineapple on pizza for a while, though. In fact, fig-topped flatbreads, arguably the ancestor of pineapple pizza, date back to ancient Rome. While Flay has dismissed the idea on traditional tomato-based slices, he's no stranger to fruit on dough: He created a dessert pizza featuring tart fruits and savory mascarpone, proving he's not anti-fruit, just pro-balance.
It's believed that pineapple on pizza was first introduced in Canada, of all places, by a Greek immigrant in the 1960s. So, no, it's not the Naples-born classic that pizza purists revere. But isn't sweet-savory a classic combo, and isn't experimentation something to be celebrated? Even Flay has shown he's flexible: When asked on TikTok about combining seafood and cheese — another so-called culinary taboo — he said, "these hard fast rules are crazy. Taste it. Get in there. Be a good cook."