Elevate Your Strawberry Shortcake By Grilling It

Grilled strawberry shortcake is the sweet and umami summer treat you didn't know you needed this barbecue season. If you have an outdoor grill, then this is the perfect dessert to make on it. However, it also works on a stovetop grill. Get things started by cleaning any debris and dirt off the grill. It'll mar the flavor of the cake and the berries. Once that's out of the way, fire up the grill, heating it up to medium to medium-high heat.

Remove the hulls from the strawberries and stick four to six of them on metal skewers. You may need to make four to six skewers of strawberries, depending on how many people in your crowd plan on eating dessert. Strawberries are quite fragile berries. The skewers keep the berries intact on the grill, provided you don't cook them for more than a couple of minutes. Just sear them long enough to allow grill marks to appear on the fruit. They'll probably start to sweat a bit, too, as the heat pushes the water out of the berries, which adds moisture to the recipe.

As for the cake portion of this dessert, save yourself some time and energy by buying some angel food or pound cake at the store. Slice it up, and allow the pieces to sit on the grill until grill marks form. Plate up the dessert, topping it with whipped cream and a strawberry vinaigrette for more umami flavor and additional moisture.

