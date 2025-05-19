Your Homemade Vinaigrette Could Use Some Chocolate, And Here's How To Do It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may think your homemade vinaigrette recipe is already as incredible as it can get, but — believe it or not — it can be even better. If you're wondering where to start, chocolate is the perfect ingredient to take your vinaigrette to gourmet levels. All you need is balsamic vinegar, honey, a little kosher salt, olive oil, and dark chocolate. Avoid buying subpar balsamic vinegar or the red and white wine varieties. Good-quality balsamic vinegar best complements dark chocolate notes. Whole Foods Aged Balsamic Vinegar tastes like the authentic Italian stuff, which is what you need, considering Italians have added chocolate to their savory sauces for hundreds of years.

Pick a chocolate suited to how you plan on using the vinaigrette. If you're making a sweet salad with fruits and berries, try a 70% cocoa chocolate bar. You can always add more sweetness using honey or maple syrup, but using a lower cocoa percentage bar could dilute the cocoa flavor too much. If you're using the vinaigrette for a savory salad, reach for a 90% cocoa chocolate bar.

Adding chocolate to vinaigrette starts with melting chocolate, so divide the bar into small pieces, and pick the right bowl for your double boiler for gentle, indirect heating. Alternatively, you can melt it in the microwave in 15-second intervals, or add some oomph by using Julia Child's boozy method for melting dark chocolate. In all cases, stir the chocolate often for even melting. Once it is a homogeneous liquid, stir in the balsamic vinegar, salt, and honey. Finally, slowly pour in the olive oil while whisking the mixture to emulsify everything into a smooth vinaigrette.