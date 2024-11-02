The Sad Truth About Panera Bread's Vegan Menu Options
Most vegans would agree, in many ways, that the future is right now. Dairy alternatives abound at your average corner coffee shop, alternative meat options are booming in stores and on menus. You can order almost any menu item vegan at Taco Bell, or stop for a meatless Whopper at Burger King. What a time to be alive. While the general trend of plant-based options is on the up and up, some chains remain decidedly behind the times in terms of innovation. And, Panera is unfortunately one such disappointment for the veg-forward crowd.
While the fast-casual eatery has a "vegan options" page live on its website, the options are woefully few. Panera has no intentionally vegan menu items, so you'll be left with cobbling together sides, bakery items, or modifying and substituting to create a vegan sandwich or salad. They also point out that their kitchens are all shared and cross-contamination with animal products is possible.
Panera's sourdough bread, baguettes, or focaccia are free of animal products. Just don't expect any vegan-friendly cream cheeses or spreads. Outside of carb-forward options, four of their salads can be made vegan by leaving off the chicken and cheese (add avocado instead for healthy fats). Or if you're craving a sammie, go for the Mediterranean Veggie but hold the feta, and order it on the sourdough bread — the tomato basil it comes on contains honey.
Will more vegan options be offered?
Technically, vegans wouldn't starve if Panera was the only option, but the chain isn't winning any awards for being inclusive to all diners. Why so few options? Recent menu overhauls were touted as "getting back to Panera at its best." However, the new additions included no vegan options, seemingly at odds with the chain's prior commitment to ushering in a more sustainably-minded, plant-forward menu.
While the current menu options are bleak, there could always be brighter days ahead, they just may be a ways off. After all, just a few short years ago there was no Beyond orange chicken at Panda Express, and veggie turkey wasn't an option when ordering a sub at the Southern grocery store Publix. Public outcry and a proven demand changed the game in these instances and more.
It's not impossible for Panera to grow and evolve with the times. This could be even more likely if they feel the pressure to keep up with larger market trends. For now, you're better rerouting to a Chipotle, Burger King, Taco Bell, or one of the many national chains that already provide far better vegan options.