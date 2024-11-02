The Sad Truth About Panera Bread's Vegan Menu Options

Most vegans would agree, in many ways, that the future is right now. Dairy alternatives abound at your average corner coffee shop, alternative meat options are booming in stores and on menus. You can order almost any menu item vegan at Taco Bell, or stop for a meatless Whopper at Burger King. What a time to be alive. While the general trend of plant-based options is on the up and up, some chains remain decidedly behind the times in terms of innovation. And, Panera is unfortunately one such disappointment for the veg-forward crowd.

While the fast-casual eatery has a "vegan options" page live on its website, the options are woefully few. Panera has no intentionally vegan menu items, so you'll be left with cobbling together sides, bakery items, or modifying and substituting to create a vegan sandwich or salad. They also point out that their kitchens are all shared and cross-contamination with animal products is possible.

Panera's sourdough bread, baguettes, or focaccia are free of animal products. Just don't expect any vegan-friendly cream cheeses or spreads. Outside of carb-forward options, four of their salads can be made vegan by leaving off the chicken and cheese (add avocado instead for healthy fats). Or if you're craving a sammie, go for the Mediterranean Veggie but hold the feta, and order it on the sourdough bread — the tomato basil it comes on contains honey.