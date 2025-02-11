What To Know Before Canning Bananas

Home canning is a great way to preserve various foods that might otherwise go bad. Salsas, pickles, and veggies like green beans or carrots are all great foods to water bath can or pressure can (avoid dry canning, which can be dangerous). Each process consists of loading jars with your favorite foods, then exposing them to heat — either through hot water or steam — to kill any bacteria while simultaneously removing air. This creates a pressure seal and is the reason you hear a "pop" on a jar when you open its lid. However, not all foods can be canned easily. As much as we love bananas, there is no safe way to properly can them at home — but you can still include them in other canned foods.

There are a number of reasons why some foods cannot be canned. It might have to do with pH, moisture level, or the inability to properly transfer heat. Bananas have two things working against them: They're dense, so the heat transfer process doesn't work as well, and they're low-acid, meaning they don't create the right environment to fend off microorganisms on their own.