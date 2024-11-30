McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich Probably Looks Different Than You Remember

Say what you want about McDonald's, but there is an inherent comfort in knowing what to expect when you order from the largest fast food chain in the world. So, when an item is even slightly changed, trust that customers will take notice. That's been the case with the restaurant's long-time staple, the Filet-O-Fish. Fans of the sandwich – which consists of a crispy fish filet, American cheese, tartar sauce, and a steamed white bun – have taken to social media to voice a complaint. These observant eaters claim the size of the Filet-O-Fish has noticeably shrunk, and they're calling foul.

One TikTok creator in particular, Paul De Sousa, posted a video holding a Filet-O-Fish, showing just how tiny it looked in comparison to his hands. And indeed, it almost appears to be more like a fish slider than a full-sized sandwich. Customers have chalked this up to a phenomenon known as "shrinkflation," the practice of a business reducing the size of its product while maintaining the same price. McDonald's isn't alone in this accusation. In October 2024, fellow fast food giant Chipotle responded to claims that its massive burritos suddenly seemed smaller, while Costco got flack in April 2024 for its downgraded chicken bakes.