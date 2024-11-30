McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich Probably Looks Different Than You Remember
Say what you want about McDonald's, but there is an inherent comfort in knowing what to expect when you order from the largest fast food chain in the world. So, when an item is even slightly changed, trust that customers will take notice. That's been the case with the restaurant's long-time staple, the Filet-O-Fish. Fans of the sandwich – which consists of a crispy fish filet, American cheese, tartar sauce, and a steamed white bun – have taken to social media to voice a complaint. These observant eaters claim the size of the Filet-O-Fish has noticeably shrunk, and they're calling foul.
One TikTok creator in particular, Paul De Sousa, posted a video holding a Filet-O-Fish, showing just how tiny it looked in comparison to his hands. And indeed, it almost appears to be more like a fish slider than a full-sized sandwich. Customers have chalked this up to a phenomenon known as "shrinkflation," the practice of a business reducing the size of its product while maintaining the same price. McDonald's isn't alone in this accusation. In October 2024, fellow fast food giant Chipotle responded to claims that its massive burritos suddenly seemed smaller, while Costco got flack in April 2024 for its downgraded chicken bakes.
Did the Filet-O-Fish actually shrink?
Despite the rampant fervor on social media, McDonald's has denied making any changes to the Filet-O-Fish. According to a December 2023 interview with Business Insider, McDonald's claimed there had been zero changes to the sandwich in decades. In fact, in another interview with CNN given the same month, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski claimed the company was working on increasing the size of its burgers. But that didn't stop a former McDonald's corporate chef from doing his own research. In his TikTok video, Mike Haracz claims the sandwich looks about the same size to him with the only difference now being the price. So, the Filet-O-Fish is the same as it has always been. But that doesn't mean customers don't have a genuine reason to feel frustrated.
There are definitely brands that are guilty of shrinkflation, but potentially what's happening in this case is the shift in public perception amid rising food prices. In 2014, the Filet-O-Fish cost $3.49 on most menus, whereas in 2024 it's going for $5.49, a staggering 57 percent increase. Taking that into account, it only makes sense that customers want an appropriately sized item in proportion with the price they're paying. So, although the size may not have actually decreased, your next Filet-O-Fish might leave you feeling a bit dissatisfied.