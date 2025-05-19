Smart Grocery Buys For Your First College Semester And What To Skip

If it's your first time living in a college dorm or somewhere else without any kitchen equipment whatsoever, you're going to have to get smart with grocery shopping. You're not going to have the money from a full-time working income, and grocery prices have increased over the last few years with chances of things only getting more expensive in the future. Three investments worth making upfront are an air-fryer or microwave, an electric kettle, and a mini-fridge with a freezer (coordinate with roommates so you're not doubling up). You'll want to prepare a makeshift kitchen setup, as most cafeterias close early in the night and most restaurants and grocery stores follow suit, leaving you with limited late-night food options beyond Waffle House.

As a busy student, your body needs nutrients to thrive, aka fruits and vegetables. However, fresh produce spoils quickly, so it's best to opt for options that come frozen, dehydrated, or canned. Trader Joe's has affordable fruit medley bags in the freezer section, and frozen grapes, mangoes, and strawberries are refreshing snacks with natural sugar.

Canned produce has a long shelf life, and canned corn, tomatoes, tomato sauce, potatoes, and pre-cooked mushrooms have a lot of versatility. They're often just as cheap, if not cheaper, than buying fresh — Walmart even sells this stuff for under a dollar. Frozen and canned vegetables still have nutritional value, and you don't have to worry as much about spoilage.