The Worst Store-Bought Tortilla Chips: What Brand To Avoid In The Snack Aisle

There's a practical reason tortilla chips were invented (as a way to use up imperfect tortillas and prevent food waste), but the most important part is that today, we get to reap the benefits and have delicious tortilla chips whenever we want. In fact, there are a lot of options out there to pick from, with more brands than you can count vying for your attention to be the tortilla chip invited to your next dinner party. To help make your decision easier, we at Chowhound have taken a look at 15 store-bought tortilla chips and ranked them from worst to best. And for us, when all was said and done, the bottom of the barrel chips ended up being Signature Select's White Corn Tortilla Chips.

Signature Select is a Safeway and Albertsons brand, and to put it simply, these are the worst store-bought tortilla chips because they're so forgettable and bland. Even though they're supposedly seasoned with sea salt, you barely get a hint of the stuff. Even the corn flavor comes off as neutral. The only good points about these chips are the cost (around $2.29 a bag) and the fact that they're fairly thick and big in size, making them good for dipping. But if you want an actually decent chip, you should swerve this one. You get what you pay for, and in this case, it's a boring chip that will immediately end up lost in the flavor of anything you pair with it.